Luton Town v West Bromwich Albion

Izzy Brown played two times on loan at Leeds last season

Luton could hand a league debut to on-loan Chelsea forward Izzy Brown after impressing in their midweek cup win.

Callum McManaman and Martin Cranie are likely to be recalled though winger Luke Bolton (calf) is a doubt.

New West Brom signings Charlie Austin and Grady Diangana could start, having made debuts in the cup on Tuesday.

Matheus Pereira and Chris Willock may also get their first taste of Championship football, though Ahmed Hegazi (ankle) remains sidelined.

Luton manager Graeme Jones was assistant manager at the Baggies last season before he and boss Darren Moore were sacked in March.

Match facts