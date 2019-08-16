Championship
Luton15:00West Brom
Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town v West Bromwich Albion

Izzy Brown jumps for a header
Izzy Brown played two times on loan at Leeds last season
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Luton could hand a league debut to on-loan Chelsea forward Izzy Brown after impressing in their midweek cup win.

Callum McManaman and Martin Cranie are likely to be recalled though winger Luke Bolton (calf) is a doubt.

New West Brom signings Charlie Austin and Grady Diangana could start, having made debuts in the cup on Tuesday.

Matheus Pereira and Chris Willock may also get their first taste of Championship football, though Ahmed Hegazi (ankle) remains sidelined.

Luton manager Graeme Jones was assistant manager at the Baggies last season before he and boss Darren Moore were sacked in March.

Match facts

  • Luton Town and West Bromwich Albion's most recent meeting was in the League Cup first round last season, with the Baggies winning 1-0 at the Hawthorns.
  • In league football, Luton and West Brom have not met since the 2006-07 season, with the Baggies unbeaten in both meetings (W1 D1 L0).
  • Luton have scored more set-piece goals than any other Championship side so far this season (3), with 45% of their efforts at goal coming from set-piece situations (9/20).
  • Excluding play-offs, 13 of West Bromwich Albion's last 23 league goals have been scored via set-pieces.
  • Luton Town have not lost consecutive league matches since September 2016 - this will be their 133rd league game since then.
  • West Bromwich Albion have not won their opening two away league matches of a season since 2009-10, a season in which they were promoted from the Championship.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th August 2019

  • LutonLuton Town15:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
  • WiganWigan Athletic15:00LeedsLeeds United
  • BarnsleyBarnsley15:00CharltonCharlton Athletic
  • BlackburnBlackburn Rovers15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
  • BrentfordBrentford15:00HullHull City
  • Bristol CityBristol City15:00QPRQueens Park Rangers
  • MillwallMillwall15:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
  • Nottm ForestNottingham Forest15:00BirminghamBirmingham City
  • StokeStoke City15:00DerbyDerby County
  • SwanseaSwansea City15:00PrestonPreston North End

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed22005146
2Charlton22005236
3Leeds21104224
4QPR21103214
5West Brom21103214
6Derby21102114
7Swansea21102114
8Birmingham21102114
9Millwall21102114
10Preston21013123
11Fulham21012113
12Cardiff21014403
13Hull21013303
14Brentford21011103
15Barnsley210112-13
16Wigan210135-23
17Luton201145-11
18Middlesbrough201134-11
19Huddersfield201123-11
20Nottm Forest201123-11
21Bristol City201124-21
22Reading200225-30
23Stoke200225-30
24Blackburn200214-30
View full Championship table

Top Stories