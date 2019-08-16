Stoke City v Derby County
Stoke City midfielder Nick Powell (calf) is their only injury absentee for the visit of Derby County.
Peter Etebo is in contention after playing the last 20 minutes of the EFL Cup victory over Wigan Athletic.
Krystian Bielik is pushing for a place for Derby after an impressive debut in their EFL Cup win over Scunthorpe.
Full-back Jayden Bogle (ankle) has been ruled out for several games. Max Lowe deputised in midweek and could keep his place in the side.
Match facts
- Stoke City are unbeaten in four league matches against Derby since losing 2-1 in November 2005.
- Derby County's last away win at Stoke came in the League Cup in December 2008 under Paul Jewell, when they won 1-0 thanks to a 90th-minute Nathan Ellington penalty.
- Stoke have conceded from five of the six shots on target they have faced in the Championship so far this season.
- Derby striker Martyn Waghorn has had more shots than any other Championship player so far this season (11). But, since hitting a hat-trick with all three shots against Rotherham in March, Waghorn has found the net with just two of his last 26 efforts at goal (including the play-offs).
- Stoke boss Nathan Jones has ended on the winning side for Stoke just three times in 22 league matches.
- Although only three teams have faced more shots in open play in the Championship this season, Derby are one of three teams - along with Brentford and Millwall - yet to concede in open play.