Millwall v Sheffield Wednesday

Barry Bannan scored five goals for Sheffield Wednesday last season

Millwall will start either Bartosz Bialkowski or Luke Steele in goal, with Frank Fielding out with a thigh injury.

Steele, on loan from Nottingham Forest, played in the Lions' Carabao Cup first-round win at West Brom on Tuesday.

Sheffield Wednesday hope to have Barry Bannan back after the midfielder missed their win at Barnsley last weekend with a calf problem.

Manager Lee Bullen has goalkeeper Keiren Westwood and defender Dominic Iorfa back from suspension.

