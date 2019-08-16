Championship
Millwall15:00Sheff Wed
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Sheffield Wednesday

Barry Bannan playing for Sheffield Wedesnday
Barry Bannan scored five goals for Sheffield Wednesday last season
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Millwall will start either Bartosz Bialkowski or Luke Steele in goal, with Frank Fielding out with a thigh injury.

Steele, on loan from Nottingham Forest, played in the Lions' Carabao Cup first-round win at West Brom on Tuesday.

Sheffield Wednesday hope to have Barry Bannan back after the midfielder missed their win at Barnsley last weekend with a calf problem.

Manager Lee Bullen has goalkeeper Keiren Westwood and defender Dominic Iorfa back from suspension.

Match facts

  • Millwall have won just one of their last 11 league matches against Sheffield Wednesday (W1 D4 L6), winning 2-1 in February 2018.
  • Wednesday are looking for their first league win at The Den against Millwall since February 2015, when they won 3-1 (winless in two since).
  • Millwall striker Matt Smith has scored 14 Championship goals as a substitute - since his debut season in the competition in 2013-14, only Lucas Joao has scored more often as a sub (16 goals).
  • Wednesday are looking to win their first three league matches of a season outside the top-flight for the first time since the 1990-91 campaign, winning promotion at the end of that season.
  • Millwall have kept eight clean sheets in their last 13 home Championship matches.
  • Wednesday have named the oldest average starting XI age in the Championship so far this season (28 years and 192 days).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th August 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed22005146
2Charlton22005236
3Leeds21104224
4QPR21103214
5West Brom21103214
6Derby21102114
7Swansea21102114
8Birmingham21102114
9Millwall21102114
10Preston21013123
11Fulham21012113
12Cardiff21014403
13Hull21013303
14Brentford21011103
15Barnsley210112-13
16Wigan210135-23
17Luton201145-11
18Middlesbrough201134-11
19Huddersfield201123-11
20Nottm Forest201123-11
21Bristol City201124-21
22Reading200225-30
23Stoke200225-30
24Blackburn200214-30
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC