Bristol City v Queens Park Rangers
-
- From the section Championship
Bristol City will be missing summer signing Jay Dasilva, who is facing up to five months on the sidelines with a stress fracture in his lower leg.
Right-back Pedro Pereira (dead leg) is a doubt, while Matty Taylor may be left out again amid ongoing transfer talk.
QPR have no new injury worries after the midweek League Cup victory over City when the sides met at Loftus Road.
Lee Wallace is edging closer to his debut but Ryan Manning is still expected to fill in at left-back.
Match facts
- Bristol City have won four of their past five league games against QPR (W4 D1 L0) - as many as they had won in their previous 25 meetings with the Hoops.
- Queens Park Rangers have won none of their previous nine away league games at Bristol City (W0 D4 L5) since a 3-1 win in September 2002.
- Bristol City have failed to score in the first half of any of their past eight Championship games, with only six of their 21 efforts at goal this season coming in the first 45 minutes of matches (29%).
- Mark Warburton's first Football League game as manager was against Lee Johnson's Oldham Athletic team in December 2013, winning 1-0 - he has failed to beat Johnson in his subsequent two league meetings (W0 D1 L1).
- Bristol City have not lost their opening two home league matches of a season since the 2000-01 campaign.
- Returning QPR striker Nahki Wells scored seven Championship goals for the club in 2018-19. However, the Bermudian has found the net with just one of his last 44 shots in the Championship, failing to score with two penalties in that time.