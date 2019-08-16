Barnsley v Charlton Athletic
Barnsley are likely to be without midfielder Alex Mowatt for Championship visit of Charlton to Oakwell.
Mowatt has a side strain, Kenny Dougall is out with a broken leg, but Jordan Green and Jacob Brown are close to returning to action after injury
Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has no new injury concerns ahead of the game as his side aim for a third league win.
On-loan Brighton midfielder Beram Kayal is still recovering from a groin injury and Lewis Page is also still out.
Match facts
- Barnsley won 2-1 against Charlton Athletic at Oakwell last season in League One and are looking for consecutive home league wins over the Addicks for the first time since November 1992.
- Charlton have won just two of their past 11 league matches against Barnsley (W2 D4 L5), though one of those was a 6-0 win at Oakwell in April 2013.
- Barnsley are unbeaten in their past 28 home league matches (W18 D10 L0), only enjoying a longer home unbeaten league run once previously, going 36 games without defeat between February 1933 and November 1934.
- Charlton have not won their opening three league matches of a season since 2011-12, a season in which they won promotion from League One under manager Chris Powell.
- Barnsley captain Mike-Steven Bahre is one of nine players to have had both at least four shots and created four chances for his team-mates in the first two Championship matches, but is one of only two players to have done so without scoring or assisting, along with Huddersfield's Alex Pritchard.
- No team has fewer shots in the Championship than Charlton (14) - however, no team has scored more often than the Addicks (5), converting 36% of their efforts at goal so far this season.