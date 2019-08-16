Barnsley v Charlton Athletic

Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel saw his much-changed side lose to League Two Carlisle United in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday

Barnsley are likely to be without midfielder Alex Mowatt for Championship visit of Charlton to Oakwell.

Mowatt has a side strain, Kenny Dougall is out with a broken leg, but Jordan Green and Jacob Brown are close to returning to action after injury

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has no new injury concerns ahead of the game as his side aim for a third league win.

On-loan Brighton midfielder Beram Kayal is still recovering from a groin injury and Lewis Page is also still out.

Match facts