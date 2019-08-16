Blackburn Rovers v Middlesbrough
Blackburn's Darragh Lenihan could be fit to face Middlesbrough after missing the past two games with a knee injury.
Corry Evans has returned after a knock but Tosin Adarabioyo remains a doubt having missed training on Thursday.
Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate is set reverse many of the 10 changes he made for the Carabao Cup loss to Crewe.
George Friend could feature but Hayden Coulson is a doubt after picking up a knock, while striker Rudy Gestede is out with a hamstring problem.
Match facts
- Eight of the past 13 league meetings between Blackburn and Middlesbrough have ended as a draw - the other five games have been two Blackburn wins and three Middlesbrough wins.
- Middlesbrough are looking to win consecutive away league matches against Blackburn for the first time since a run of three wins between 1986 and 1989 - current Rovers manager Tony Mowbray played in all three of those wins for Middlesbrough.
- Blackburn have failed to score with any of their 24 efforts at goal in the Championship this season - their only goal was an own goal by Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Dillon Phillips.
- Middlesbrough have not failed to win any of their opening three league matches of a season since the 2003-04 campaign in the Premier League under Steve McClaren.
- Blackburn are looking to avoid losing their first three league matches of the season for the third time in the last nine seasons - on those previous two occasions they were relegated in both seasons (2011-12 and 2016-17).
- Middlesbrough have conceded exactly three goals in four of their last six away Championship matches (W2 D1 L3).