Blackburn Rovers v Middlesbrough

Bradley Dack scored once and set up another as Blackburn scored twice in stoppage time to beat League Two Oldham Athletic in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday

Blackburn's Darragh Lenihan could be fit to face Middlesbrough after missing the past two games with a knee injury.

Corry Evans has returned after a knock but Tosin Adarabioyo remains a doubt having missed training on Thursday.

Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate is set reverse many of the 10 changes he made for the Carabao Cup loss to Crewe.

George Friend could feature but Hayden Coulson is a doubt after picking up a knock, while striker Rudy Gestede is out with a hamstring problem.

Match facts