Nottingham Forest v Birmingham City

Lukas Jutkiewicz, who netted in the Blues' 2-2 draw at Forest last season, has scored five goals in his last nine Championship starts

Deadline-day signing Chema Rodriguez may be in the Nottingham Forest squad for the home game with Birmingham City.

But, after making nine changes for the midweek Carabao Cup win over Fleetwood, Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi could revert to the starting XI which drew 1-1 with Leeds at Elland Road last Saturday.

Birmingham remain without Jonathan Grounds and Cheick Keita, while Kerim Mrabti (hamstring) is sidelined again.

Jefferson Montero is not eligible after his deadline-day move from Swansea.

Although Montero, who was at West Bromwich Albion on loan last season. signed for Blues on time on a season-long loan deal, the Ecuadorian winger has yet to receive international clearance.

Forest remain without Joao Carvalho, Ryan Yates, Yohan Benalouane, Tendayi Darikwa and Michael Hefele through injury, while Adlene Guedioura is on the verge of sealing a move away from the club.

