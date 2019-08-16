Nottingham Forest v Birmingham City
-
- From the section Championship
Deadline-day signing Chema Rodriguez may be in the Nottingham Forest squad for the home game with Birmingham City.
But, after making nine changes for the midweek Carabao Cup win over Fleetwood, Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi could revert to the starting XI which drew 1-1 with Leeds at Elland Road last Saturday.
Birmingham remain without Jonathan Grounds and Cheick Keita, while Kerim Mrabti (hamstring) is sidelined again.
Jefferson Montero is not eligible after his deadline-day move from Swansea.
Although Montero, who was at West Bromwich Albion on loan last season. signed for Blues on time on a season-long loan deal, the Ecuadorian winger has yet to receive international clearance.
Forest remain without Joao Carvalho, Ryan Yates, Yohan Benalouane, Tendayi Darikwa and Michael Hefele through injury, while Adlene Guedioura is on the verge of sealing a move away from the club.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their past four home league matches against Birmingham since a 3-1 win for then Blues boss Gary Rowett's side in December 2014.
- Birmingham are looking for back-to-back league wins over Forest for the first time since doing the double over them (Nov/Dec 2014).
- Both Forest and Blues had the joint-fewest touches in opposition boxes in this season's two opening games. Blues have so far registered just five shots.
- Birmingham are one of just three Championship teams - along with Blackburn and Huddersfield - yet to score from open play this season.
- Forest have not failed to win any of their first three Championship matches of a season since 2010-11.
- Birmingham striker Lukas Jutkiewicz, who netted at the City Ground in Blues' 2-2 draw last season, has scored five goals in his last nine Championship starts.