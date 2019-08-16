Brentford v Hull City

Winger Joel Valencia joined Brentford from Polish side Piast Gliwice for an undisclosed fee in July

Brentford duo Joel Valencia and Dominic Thompson could make their Championship debuts after both played in the League Cup defeat against Cambridge United.

The Bees might again be without defender Ethan Pinnock, but Christian Norgaard, Komohelo Mokotjo and Said Benrahma are all close to returning.

Hull City manager Grant McCann has a near fully-fit squad, but left-back Callum Elder (calf) remains sidelined.

The Australian is also likely to miss Tuesday's home game with Blackburn.

Match facts