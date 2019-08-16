Wigan Athletic v Leeds United

Eddie Nketiah scored against Salford City on his Leeds United debut on Tuesday

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook could make changes to his starting line-up when they face Leeds United on Saturday.

The Latics fielded a side with 10 changes in their midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Stoke City.

Leeds have no new injury worries ahead of their trip to the DW Stadium after Tuesday's cup win against Salford.

Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah could make his league debut as Leeds look to maintain their unbeaten start.

Match facts