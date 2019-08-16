Wigan Athletic v Leeds United
-
- From the section Championship
Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook could make changes to his starting line-up when they face Leeds United on Saturday.
The Latics fielded a side with 10 changes in their midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Stoke City.
Leeds have no new injury worries ahead of their trip to the DW Stadium after Tuesday's cup win against Salford.
Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah could make his league debut as Leeds look to maintain their unbeaten start.
Match facts
- Wigan are winless in their past three home league matches against Leeds (W0 D1 L2).
- In each of the past four league meetings between Wigan and Leeds, the team scoring first has failed to go on to win (W0 D2 L2).
- Wigan have not won four consecutive home Championship matches since March 2014 under Uwe Rosler.
- Across their two Championship matches last season, Leeds registered 48 shots against Wigan - the only team to have more against an opponent were Leeds themselves against Sheffield Wednesday (53).
- Wigan have had the joint-most shots at goal from set-plays in the Championship this season (12, level with Millwall) while opponents Leeds have had the joint-fewest (3, level with Huddersfield).
- Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich has created more chances in open play than any other Championship player this season (8), registering an assist for Pablo Hernandez's goal against Nottingham Forest.