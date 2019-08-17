League Two
Bradford15:00Oldham
Venue: The Utilita Energy Stadium

Bradford City v Oldham Athletic

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth22004046
2Swindon22005236
3Exeter22002026
4Grimsby21103124
5Forest Green21102114
6Walsall21102114
7Cheltenham21014223
8Macclesfield21013123
9Crawley21013213
10Carlisle21014403
11Salford21012203
12Crewe210124-23
13Leyton Orient210113-23
14Mansfield20204402
15Port Vale20202202
16Newport20202202
17Bradford20201102
18Cambridge20200002
19Northampton201112-11
20Colchester201112-11
21Morecambe201124-21
22Oldham200213-20
23Stevenage200203-30
24Scunthorpe200216-50
