Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Plymouth Argyle

Newport County boss Michael Flynn is set to make changes for Saturday's home League Two game against Plymouth Argyle.

Flynn made nine changes for their midweek Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out win over Gillingham.

Padraig Amond, Jamille Matt, Tom King and Robbie Willmott could be drafted back in.

Plymouth will be without experienced striker Joel Grant after he suffered a hamstring tear against Colchester.

Summer signing Dom Telford is likely to keep his place up front.

Saturday 17th August 2019

Top Stories