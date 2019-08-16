Everton v Watford

Everton signed Andre Gomes on a permanent deal from Barcelona for £22m in July

TEAM NEWS

Everton have a selection headache in central midfield with Andre Gomes ruled out for several weeks with an ankle injury sustained last weekend.

Morgan Schneiderlin is suspended and Fabian Delph is sidelined with a groin problem, meaning Jean-Philippe Gbamin is set to make his full debut.

Watford's record signing Ismaila Sarr has begun training but is not yet fit.

Fellow new arrival Danny Welbeck is available, along with midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@martfisher1: Defence became Everton's biggest strength last season, conceding just seven goals in their last 11 games. In fact, they haven't conceded at home since 6 February.

A clean sheet in last week's goalless draw at Palace was a solid, if unspectacular, start for them but Watford were truly rocked by Brighton, thumped 3-0 in front of their own fans.

It was their first opening day defeat since 2006 and is such a contrast to last season when they won their first four in a row.

Javi Gracia needs a quick response but Watford's lousy record at Goodison Park hardly inspires optimism.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Javi Gracia on Ismaila Sarr: "He needs time to be ready, after a long time resting he needs time to recover his best condition, his best training.

"I expect he will be ready as quickly as possible.

"He is in my opinion a very good offensive player - his speed, his offensive mentality as a winger or a striker he can help us. We will be stronger offensively with him."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everyone at Goodison Park is anticipating a better campaign, with better football, and I would back them to get the win here.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Olympic and world swimming champion Adam Peaty

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford are winless in all 13 away matches against Everton (D2, L11), despite leading in three of the last four fixtures at Goodison Park.

Everton won six of the first nine Premier League meetings but have failed to win the last three.

Everton

Everton could win five consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since a run of eight victories under Ronald Koeman in April 2017.

They are attempting to equal the club Premier League record of five successive home wins without conceding a goal.

The Toffees have kept a clean sheet in nine of their past 12 Premier League matches, while they have not conceded in the last five home matches.

They could begin a Premier League season with consecutive clean sheets for just the second time.

Everton have gone unbeaten in their opening two Premier League fixtures for the past seven campaigns.

Morgan Schneiderlin became the 12th player to be sent off under Marco Silva in the Premier League last weekend - five more than under any other manager since Silva's debut.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has played a career-worst eight Premier League games against Watford without registering a goal or assist.

Watford