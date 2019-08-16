Aston Villa v Bournemouth

Aston Villa summer signing Douglas Luiz could start on Saturday but Jonathan Kodjia (right) is injured

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz could make his first start, while full-backs Frederic Guilbert and Matt Targett are pushing for debuts.

Jonathan Kodjia is out with a sprained ankle and joins James Chester and Kortney Hause on the sidelines.

Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma is still nursing the foot injury which has delayed his start to the season.

Lloyd Kelly, David Brook, Dan Gosling, Simon Francis, Lewis Cook and Junior Stanislas remain unavailable.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Villa's last Premier League home game finished goalless. It was a dismal match with Newcastle - enlivened only by the throwing of beach balls onto the pitch by angry fans.

What a difference 1,197 days make! Villa Park will be packed, with the Holte Enders expecting to be put sky high by a win against a side that tends not to travel well.

Beset by injury problems, Bournemouth will have to battle hard in these early weeks, but as Eddie Howe has said and his team has often proved: "When we're clicking we can win any game."

For Villa, it's a case of how soon their TEN players new to the club can click together.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith: "I'm excited. It's a full house - we've captured the imagination of Villa supporters and we need to make sure Villa Park is big for us this season.

"It needs to be a tough place for people to come, like last season."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "We didn't play [well] last week, and we didn't quite get over the line either, but we made sure we got a point out of the game.

"Every match is a chance for us to win and for us to have the opportunity to play as well as possible."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Aston Villa put in a decent performance for long periods against Tottenham and the way they have to look at that defeat is to think that not many teams will go there and get anything.

What happens here will be a much better signal of where this Villa team is at, and I am expecting them to kick on and get their first win of the season.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Olympic and world swimming champion Adam Peaty

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The away side has won the two previous Premier League meetings, including Bournemouth's 2-1 victory at Villa Park in April 2016.

The two clubs are in the same division together for only the fourth season.

Aston Villa

Villa have not won their opening home fixture in a Premier League season since beating Blackburn in 2011 (D1, L3).

They have taken just one point from 14 Premier League matches since beating Norwich in February 2016.

However, they ended last season with six wins from seven games at Villa Park, scoring 15 goals in total.

John McGinn is vying to become the first Villa player since Dion Dublin in November 1998 to score in his first two Premier League appearances for the club.

Head coach Dean Smith won his only previous meeting against an Eddie Howe side when Walsall beat Bournemouth 3-1 in League One in January 2013.

Bournemouth