Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Rival midfielders Fernandinho and Christian Eriksen could make their first starts of the season on Saturday

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho could play his first game since the summer's Copa America, while Sergio Aguero is in contention for a recall.

Benjamin Mendy, who is continuing his rehabilitation after knee surgery, and Leroy Sane are long-term absentees.

Spurs are still without injured pair Dele Alli and Ryan Sessegnon and the suspended Son Heung-min and Juan Foyth.

Ben Davies is nearing fitness and Giovani Lo Celso may be involved after his first full week's training.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Manchester City haven't lost a game since the defeat at Spurs in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final last April.

For all their unprecedented achievements last season, City must still feel a rueful sense of an opportunity spurned when they recall Aguero's missed penalty in North London and the VAR calls that went against them in the return.

City were awesome again at West Ham last Saturday and the Premier League record of 18 consecutive wins (a record they already hold) is in their sights.

Spurs had a decent transfer window in the end and started the season by beating an awkward Villa side - but it still requires quite a leap of faith to see anything other than a home win.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "Since I came here to England, Spurs have been a real contender every season.

"The first season they finished second… they've always been there. They're the second best team in Europe."

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on Guardiola: "It is not a competition between him and myself. Of course, I try to beat all the managers I'm going to face, I love to be competitive and I love to beat them, like they try to beat me.

"But football is a collective sport and always in that moment, playing at Espanyol against Barcelona and Tottenham against City, it's not a personal competition.

"The only way to see if one is better than the other is to play one v one and see what happens!"

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

City were a lot more like their usual selves in their big win against West Ham, but I am expecting a much tighter game here because Spurs have got the weapons to hurt them on the break.

I still expect Pep Guardiola's side to win, but it is not going to be straightforward.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City are vying to win five consecutive league games against Spurs for the first time.

Tottenham have taken just four points from their last nine Premier League visits to the Etihad Stadium (W1, D1, L7).

Manchester City

City have gone 30 years without defeat in their opening home league match in a top-flight season. They have won 16 and drawn eight since losing to Southampton in 1989.

Pep Guardiola's side have won 15 successive top-flight games. It's a run that has only been bettered by City themselves, with 18 straight victories between August-December 2017.

Manchester City won all five Premier League home matches against established top-six opposition in 2018-19, by an aggregate score of 15-3

Gabriel Jesus has scored 13 goals and provided five assists in his last 10 starts for City in all competitions.

Raheem Sterling has scored four goals in his last three home games against Spurs in all competitions.

Sergio Aguero has failed to scored in each of his last seven Premier League appearances against Spurs. He scored 10 goals in his first seven league matches versus them.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has finished on the winning team in all 23 of his Premier League appearances, equalling the record set by David Silva two seasons ago.

Tottenham Hotspur