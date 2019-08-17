Attempt blocked. Josh Skelly (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Falkirk v Montrose
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 1Bell
- 2Doyle
- 15Toshney
- 4Buchanan
- 3Dixon
- 21Telfer
- 8McShane
- 12Tidser
- 7Connolly
- 9McManus
- 18Sammon
Substitutes
- 5Durnan
- 6Gomis
- 10Johnstone
- 11MacLean
- 14Longridge
- 19Moore
- 31Mutch
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 2Ballantyne
- 5Waddell
- 14Dillon
- 3Steeves
- 7Webster
- 8Watson
- 22Cregg
- 11Milne
- 20Lyons
- 24Skelly
Substitutes
- 4Allan
- 9Rennie
- 10McLean
- 18Campbell
- 21Lennox
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Ian McShane (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Michael Tidser (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Delay in match because of an injury Paul Watson (Montrose).
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 1, Montrose 1. Conor Sammon (Falkirk) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Tidser.
Foul by Conor Sammon (Falkirk).
Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Sean Dillon.
Foul by Declan McManus (Falkirk).
Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Blair Lyons.
Foul by Ian McShane (Falkirk).
Lewis Milne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 0, Montrose 1. Josh Skelly (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Milne.
Foul by Ian McShane (Falkirk).
Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Declan McManus (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Watson (Montrose).
Attempt missed. Michael Tidser (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Sean Dillon (Montrose) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Charlie Telfer (Falkirk).
Josh Skelly (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Declan McManus (Falkirk).
Foul by Lewis Toshney (Falkirk).
Josh Skelly (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Falkirk).
Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.