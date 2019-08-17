Scottish League One
Falkirk1Montrose1

Falkirk v Montrose

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 1Bell
  • 2Doyle
  • 15Toshney
  • 4Buchanan
  • 3Dixon
  • 21Telfer
  • 8McShane
  • 12Tidser
  • 7Connolly
  • 9McManus
  • 18Sammon

Substitutes

  • 5Durnan
  • 6Gomis
  • 10Johnstone
  • 11MacLean
  • 14Longridge
  • 19Moore
  • 31Mutch

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 5Waddell
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 7Webster
  • 8Watson
  • 22Cregg
  • 11Milne
  • 20Lyons
  • 24Skelly

Substitutes

  • 4Allan
  • 9Rennie
  • 10McLean
  • 18Campbell
  • 21Lennox
Referee:
Steven Reid

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away1

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Josh Skelly (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Ian McShane (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Michael Tidser (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Delay in match because of an injury Paul Watson (Montrose).

Goal!

Goal! Falkirk 1, Montrose 1. Conor Sammon (Falkirk) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Tidser.

Foul by Conor Sammon (Falkirk).

Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Sean Dillon.

Foul by Declan McManus (Falkirk).

Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Blair Lyons.

Foul by Ian McShane (Falkirk).

Lewis Milne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Falkirk 0, Montrose 1. Josh Skelly (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Milne.

Foul by Ian McShane (Falkirk).

Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Declan McManus (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul Watson (Montrose).

Attempt missed. Michael Tidser (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Sean Dillon (Montrose) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Foul by Charlie Telfer (Falkirk).

Josh Skelly (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hand ball by Declan McManus (Falkirk).

Foul by Lewis Toshney (Falkirk).

Josh Skelly (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Foul by Michael Doyle (Falkirk).

Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers32016336
2Forfar22003036
3Falkirk31207165
4Peterhead31203125
5Stranraer31113304
6Clyde311146-24
7Airdrieonians310213-23
8East Fife20202202
9Montrose302134-12
10Dumbarton300309-90
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories