Scottish League One
Stranraer1Raith Rovers0

Stranraer v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 21Burgess
  • 2Robertson
  • 4Cummins
  • 22Hamill
  • 5Hamilton
  • 3Allan
  • 10Murphy
  • 6McManus
  • 12Pignatiello
  • 14Elliott
  • 18Dangana

Substitutes

  • 1Currie
  • 11Smith
  • 16Adair
  • 17Smith
  • 19Mitchell

Raith Rovers

  • 20McGurn
  • 2Miller
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3MacDonald
  • 12Matthews
  • 8Hendry
  • 15Spencer
  • 11Anderson
  • 9Allan
  • 22Bowie

Substitutes

  • 16McKay
  • 17Munro
  • 18Watson
  • 19Smith
  • 21Tait
  • 23B
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away0

Live Text

Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cameron Elliott (Stranraer).

Foul by Lee Hamilton (Stranraer).

Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Adam Cummins.

Foul by David Dangana (Stranraer).

Michael Miller (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 1, Raith Rovers 0. Connor McManus (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cameron Elliott.

Attempt blocked. Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Lee Hamilton.

Attempt blocked. Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Ross Matthews.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.

Attempt saved. Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).

Attempt missed. David Dangana (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers32016336
2Forfar22003036
3Peterhead31202115
4Falkirk31116154
5Montrose31113304
6Stranraer31113304
7Clyde311146-24
8Airdrieonians310213-23
9East Fife20202202
10Dumbarton300308-80
