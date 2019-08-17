Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Stranraer v Raith Rovers
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 21Burgess
- 2Robertson
- 4Cummins
- 22Hamill
- 5Hamilton
- 3Allan
- 10Murphy
- 6McManus
- 12Pignatiello
- 14Elliott
- 18Dangana
Substitutes
- 1Currie
- 11Smith
- 16Adair
- 17Smith
- 19Mitchell
Raith Rovers
- 20McGurn
- 2Miller
- 4Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 3MacDonald
- 12Matthews
- 8Hendry
- 15Spencer
- 11Anderson
- 9Allan
- 22Bowie
Substitutes
- 16McKay
- 17Munro
- 18Watson
- 19Smith
- 21Tait
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away0
Live Text
Foul by Cameron Elliott (Stranraer).
Foul by Lee Hamilton (Stranraer).
Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Adam Cummins.
Foul by David Dangana (Stranraer).
Michael Miller (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 1, Raith Rovers 0. Connor McManus (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cameron Elliott.
Attempt blocked. Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Lee Hamilton.
Attempt blocked. Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Ross Matthews.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.
Attempt saved. Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).
Attempt missed. David Dangana (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.