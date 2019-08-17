Scottish League One
Airdrieonians0Clyde1

Airdrieonians v Clyde

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Hutton
  • 12McKay
  • 5Crighton
  • 6Fordyce
  • 3Eckersley
  • 14Roberts
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 7Thomson
  • 15Carrick
  • 11Roy
  • 17Smith

Substitutes

  • 2MacDonald
  • 4Kerr
  • 9Gallagher
  • 10Hawkshaw
  • 18Millar
  • 29Cowan
  • 30McNeil

Clyde

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 5Rumsby
  • 4Petkov
  • 3McNiff
  • 11Lyon
  • 8Lamont
  • 6Grant
  • 7Wallace
  • 10Johnston
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Howie
  • 14Smith
  • 15McStay
  • 16Love
  • 17Allison
  • 21McGee
Referee:
Peter Stuart

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

Attempt missed. Tony Wallace (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Ray Grant (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nat Wedderburn (Airdrieonians).

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.

Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alex Petkov (Clyde).

Foul by Ross Lyon (Clyde).

Kurtis Roberts (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians).

Ross Lyon (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nat Wedderburn (Airdrieonians).

Foul by Ross Lyon (Clyde).

Nat Wedderburn (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Scott Rumsby (Clyde).

Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tony Wallace (Clyde).

Paul McKay (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 0, Clyde 1. David Goodwillie (Clyde) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Johnston following a corner.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Sean Crighton.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers32016336
2Forfar22003036
3Falkirk31207165
4Peterhead31203125
5Stranraer31113304
6Clyde311146-24
7Airdrieonians310213-23
8East Fife20202202
9Montrose302134-12
10Dumbarton300309-90
