Attempt missed. Tony Wallace (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Airdrieonians v Clyde
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Hutton
- 12McKay
- 5Crighton
- 6Fordyce
- 3Eckersley
- 14Roberts
- 8Wedderburn
- 7Thomson
- 15Carrick
- 11Roy
- 17Smith
Substitutes
- 2MacDonald
- 4Kerr
- 9Gallagher
- 10Hawkshaw
- 18Millar
- 29Cowan
- 30McNeil
Clyde
- 1Mitchell
- 2Cuddihy
- 5Rumsby
- 4Petkov
- 3McNiff
- 11Lyon
- 8Lamont
- 6Grant
- 7Wallace
- 10Johnston
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Howie
- 14Smith
- 15McStay
- 16Love
- 17Allison
- 21McGee
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Ray Grant (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nat Wedderburn (Airdrieonians).
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.
Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Petkov (Clyde).
Foul by Ross Lyon (Clyde).
Kurtis Roberts (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians).
Ross Lyon (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nat Wedderburn (Airdrieonians).
Foul by Ross Lyon (Clyde).
Nat Wedderburn (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Scott Rumsby (Clyde).
Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tony Wallace (Clyde).
Paul McKay (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 0, Clyde 1. David Goodwillie (Clyde) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Johnston following a corner.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Sean Crighton.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.