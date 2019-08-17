Scottish League One
Peterhead1Dumbarton0

Peterhead v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Brown
  • 4Eadie
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Boyle
  • 8Brown
  • 6Ferry
  • 11Smith
  • 14Fraser
  • 10Leitch
  • 99Lyle

Substitutes

  • 9McAllister
  • 12Norris
  • 16Armour
  • 18Willox
  • 19Conroy
  • 27Wilson
  • 33Gibson

Dumbarton

  • 1Brennan
  • 2Crawford
  • 22McGeever
  • 5Neill
  • 3Quitongo
  • 8Hutton
  • 14McKee
  • 4Langan
  • 24Crossan
  • 17Layne
  • 11Scullion

Substitutes

  • 9Tierney
  • 12Pettigrew
  • 16Zata
  • 23McMillan
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

Foul by Aidan Smith (Peterhead).

Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).

Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Joe McKee (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Michael Dunlop.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Simon Ferry.

Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 1, Dumbarton 0. Gary Fraser (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jason Brown.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers32016336
2Forfar22003036
3Peterhead31202115
4Falkirk31116154
5Montrose31113304
6Stranraer31113304
7Clyde311146-24
8Airdrieonians310213-23
9East Fife20202202
10Dumbarton300308-80
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories