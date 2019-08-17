Foul by Aidan Smith (Peterhead).
Peterhead v Dumbarton
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 2Brown
- 4Eadie
- 5Dunlop
- 3Boyle
- 8Brown
- 6Ferry
- 11Smith
- 14Fraser
- 10Leitch
- 99Lyle
Substitutes
- 9McAllister
- 12Norris
- 16Armour
- 18Willox
- 19Conroy
- 27Wilson
- 33Gibson
Dumbarton
- 1Brennan
- 2Crawford
- 22McGeever
- 5Neill
- 3Quitongo
- 8Hutton
- 14McKee
- 4Langan
- 24Crossan
- 17Layne
- 11Scullion
Substitutes
- 9Tierney
- 12Pettigrew
- 16Zata
- 23McMillan
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamDumbarton
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).
Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Joe McKee (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Michael Dunlop.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Simon Ferry.
Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 1, Dumbarton 0. Gary Fraser (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jason Brown.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.