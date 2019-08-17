Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Albion Rovers 1. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tommy Muir.
Annan Athletic v Albion Rovers
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Taylor
- 2Douglas
- 5Barr
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Ballantyne
- 7McLean
- 4Bradley
- 8Wilkie
- 10McLear
- 9Muir
- 20Nade
Substitutes
- 11Watson
- 12Avci
- 14Sonkur
- 15Griffiths
- 16Wooding-Holt
- 17Currie
- 18Emmerson
Albion
- 1Goodfellow
- 2Lynas
- 5Fagan
- 4Wilson
- 3Clarke
- 7Roberts
- 6Morena
- 8Fotheringham
- 11Stewart
- 9Osadolor
- 10Byrne
Substitutes
- 12East
- 14Scally
- 15Wharton
- 16Graham
- 17Smith
- 18Phillips
- 19Krones
- Referee:
- Graham Grainger
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Kyle Bradley.
Foul by Lewis McLear (Annan Athletic).
Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers).
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Jamie Ballantyne.
Foul by Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic).
Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 0, Albion Rovers 1. Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Smart Osadolor.
Attempt missed. Darren Barr (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Lewis McLear (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers).
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Sean Fagan.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.