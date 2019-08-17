Scottish League Two
Annan Athletic1Albion1

Annan Athletic v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

  • 1Taylor
  • 2Douglas
  • 5Barr
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Ballantyne
  • 7McLean
  • 4Bradley
  • 8Wilkie
  • 10McLear
  • 9Muir
  • 20Nade

Substitutes

  • 11Watson
  • 12Avci
  • 14Sonkur
  • 15Griffiths
  • 16Wooding-Holt
  • 17Currie
  • 18Emmerson

Albion

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 2Lynas
  • 5Fagan
  • 4Wilson
  • 3Clarke
  • 7Roberts
  • 6Morena
  • 8Fotheringham
  • 11Stewart
  • 9Osadolor
  • 10Byrne

Substitutes

  • 12East
  • 14Scally
  • 15Wharton
  • 16Graham
  • 17Smith
  • 18Phillips
  • 19Krones
Referee:
Graham Grainger

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Albion Rovers 1. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tommy Muir.

Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Kyle Bradley.

Foul by Lewis McLear (Annan Athletic).

Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers).

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Jamie Ballantyne.

Foul by Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic).

Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Annan Athletic 0, Albion Rovers 1. Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Smart Osadolor.

Attempt missed. Darren Barr (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Lewis McLear (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers).

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Sean Fagan.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers321010467
2Queen's Park32104137
3Elgin31204135
4Albion31208715
5Annan Athletic31203215
6Edinburgh City311126-44
7Cowdenbeath310214-33
8Stenhousemuir302134-12
9Stirling301202-21
10Brechin300315-40
