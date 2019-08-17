Foul by Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City).
Elgin City v Stenhousemuir
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Elgin
- 1McHale
- 2Wilson
- 5Bronsky
- 4McDonald
- 3Spark
- 7Cooper
- 8MacEwan
- 6Dingwall
- 11MacKay
- 9HesterBooked at 24mins
- 10Sutherland
Substitutes
- 12Willis
- 14McGowan
- 15Scott
- 16Sopel
- 18Ballam
- 21Hoban
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 12McLaughlin
- 5MarshBooked at 37mins
- 19Munro
- 18Scullion
- 6Dykes
- 7GibbonsBooked at 6mins
- 4McKernon
- 11Cook
- 9McGuigan
- 20Anderson
Substitutes
- 2O'Neil
- 8Halleran
- 14Watters
- 15Munro
- 17Marley
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
(Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
David Marsh (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daniel MacKay (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt blocked. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Foul by Andrew McDonald (Elgin City).
Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Euan Spark (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kieran Gibbons (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Kane Hester (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David Marsh (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).
Attempt missed. Kieran Anderson (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Tom McHale.
Attempt saved. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).
Scott McLaughlin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Andrew McDonald (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kieran Anderson (Stenhousemuir).
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Tom McHale.
Attempt saved. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Kieran Anderson (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Kieran Gibbons (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kieran Gibbons (Stenhousemuir).
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by David Wilson.
Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dylan Dykes (Stenhousemuir).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.