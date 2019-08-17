Scottish League Two
Elgin0Stenhousemuir0

Elgin City v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 1McHale
  • 2Wilson
  • 5Bronsky
  • 4McDonald
  • 3Spark
  • 7Cooper
  • 8MacEwan
  • 6Dingwall
  • 11MacKay
  • 9HesterBooked at 24mins
  • 10Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 12Willis
  • 14McGowan
  • 15Scott
  • 16Sopel
  • 18Ballam
  • 21Hoban

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 12McLaughlin
  • 5MarshBooked at 37mins
  • 19Munro
  • 18Scullion
  • 6Dykes
  • 7GibbonsBooked at 6mins
  • 4McKernon
  • 11Cook
  • 9McGuigan
  • 20Anderson

Substitutes

  • 2O'Neil
  • 8Halleran
  • 14Watters
  • 15Munro
  • 17Marley
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home1
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

Foul by Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City).

(Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

David Marsh (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Daniel MacKay (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt blocked. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.

Foul by Andrew McDonald (Elgin City).

Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Euan Spark (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kieran Gibbons (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

Kane Hester (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

David Marsh (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).

Attempt missed. Kieran Anderson (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Tom McHale.

Attempt saved. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).

Scott McLaughlin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Andrew McDonald (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kieran Anderson (Stenhousemuir).

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Tom McHale.

Attempt saved. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Kieran Anderson (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Booking

Kieran Gibbons (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kieran Gibbons (Stenhousemuir).

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by David Wilson.

Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dylan Dykes (Stenhousemuir).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers321010467
2Annan Athletic32105237
3Queen's Park32104137
4Elgin31204135
5Albion311189-14
6Edinburgh City311126-44
7Cowdenbeath310214-33
8Stenhousemuir302134-12
9Stirling301202-21
10Brechin300315-40
