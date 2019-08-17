Goal! Brechin City 0, Queen's Park 2. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner.
Brechin City v Queen's Park
-
Line-ups
Brechin
- 1Sinclair
- 2Reekie
- 6Page
- 5Hill
- 3McLaughlin
- 4Watt
- 10McCord
- 8Brown
- 7Hamilton
- 9McManus
- 11Knox
Substitutes
- 12Crawford
- 14Ngoy
- 15Duncanson
- 16Reid
- 17Inglis
- 18McLeod Kay
- 21McMinn
Queen's Park
- 1Muir
- 6Jamieson
- 5Magee
- 4Little
- 8Block
- 2Mortimer
- 3Summers
- 7Lidohren
- 11Moore
- 9Kouider-Aissa
- 10Galt
Substitutes
- 12Purdue
- 14Clark
- 15Grant
- 16Gibson
- 17Thomson
- 18Main
- 20Herraghty
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Attempt missed. Ryan McCord (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Tommy Block (Queen's Park).
Ross Brown (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Olly Hamilton (Brechin City).
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jonathan Page.
Attempt saved. Matthew Knox (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Tommy Block (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Brechin City 0, Queen's Park 1. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jonathan Page.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jonathan Page.
Attempt saved. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Scott Reekie (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Matthew Knox (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Ross Brown (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joffrey Lidohren (Queen's Park).
Attempt missed. William Mortimer (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.