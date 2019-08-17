Scottish League Two
Brechin0Queen's Park2

Brechin City v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 1Sinclair
  • 2Reekie
  • 6Page
  • 5Hill
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 4Watt
  • 10McCord
  • 8Brown
  • 7Hamilton
  • 9McManus
  • 11Knox

Substitutes

  • 12Crawford
  • 14Ngoy
  • 15Duncanson
  • 16Reid
  • 17Inglis
  • 18McLeod Kay
  • 21McMinn

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 6Jamieson
  • 5Magee
  • 4Little
  • 8Block
  • 2Mortimer
  • 3Summers
  • 7Lidohren
  • 11Moore
  • 9Kouider-Aissa
  • 10Galt

Substitutes

  • 12Purdue
  • 14Clark
  • 15Grant
  • 16Gibson
  • 17Thomson
  • 18Main
  • 20Herraghty
Referee:
John McKendrick

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home3
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Brechin City 0, Queen's Park 2. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Ryan McCord (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Tommy Block (Queen's Park).

Ross Brown (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Olly Hamilton (Brechin City).

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jonathan Page.

Attempt saved. Matthew Knox (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Tommy Block (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Goal!

Goal! Brechin City 0, Queen's Park 1. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jonathan Page.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jonathan Page.

Attempt saved. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Scott Reekie (Brechin City).

Attempt missed. Matthew Knox (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Ross Brown (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joffrey Lidohren (Queen's Park).

Attempt missed. William Mortimer (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers321010467
2Queen's Park32104137
3Elgin31204135
4Albion31208715
5Annan Athletic31203215
6Edinburgh City311126-44
7Cowdenbeath310214-33
8Stenhousemuir302134-12
9Stirling301202-21
10Brechin300315-40
