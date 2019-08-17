Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City0Stirling0

Edinburgh City v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 22Henderson
  • 14Crane
  • 10Handling
  • 8Brown
  • 6Laird
  • 3McIntyre
  • 33Harris
  • 9Henderson

Substitutes

  • 7Smith
  • 11Sinclair
  • 15Kane
  • 19Shepherd
  • 20Watson
  • 21Adamson
  • 26Court

Stirling

  • 1Currie
  • 5Truesdale
  • 2McGeachie
  • 6McLean
  • 3Lowdon
  • 7Jardine
  • 4NicollBooked at 28mins
  • 8Docherty
  • 10Willis
  • 9Duffy
  • 11Peters

Substitutes

  • 12Scott
  • 14Wilson
  • 15Thomson
  • 16Wright
  • 17Binnie
  • 18Mackin
  • 19Hawke
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home5
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Attempt missed. Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Kevin Nicoll (Stirling Albion) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Blair Henderson.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Craig Thomson.

Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).

Paul McLean (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Josh Peters (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Callum Antell.

Attempt saved. Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).

Attempt blocked. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Liam Brown (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darryl Duffy (Stirling Albion).

Booking

Kevin Nicoll (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Stirling Albion).

Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Paul McLean.

Attempt saved. Josh Peters (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Paul Willis (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.

Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Stirling Albion).

Liam Brown (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kevin Nicoll (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City).

Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Stirling Albion).

Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Paul McLean (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).

Alex Harris (Edinburgh City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Attempt missed. Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Craig Thomson.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers321010467
2Annan Athletic32105237
3Queen's Park32104137
4Elgin31204135
5Albion311189-14
6Edinburgh City311126-44
7Cowdenbeath310214-33
8Stenhousemuir302134-12
9Stirling301202-21
10Brechin300315-40
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories