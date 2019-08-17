Attempt missed. Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Edinburgh City v Stirling Albion
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 5Balatoni
- 22Henderson
- 14Crane
- 10Handling
- 8Brown
- 6Laird
- 3McIntyre
- 33Harris
- 9Henderson
Substitutes
- 7Smith
- 11Sinclair
- 15Kane
- 19Shepherd
- 20Watson
- 21Adamson
- 26Court
Stirling
- 1Currie
- 5Truesdale
- 2McGeachie
- 6McLean
- 3Lowdon
- 7Jardine
- 4NicollBooked at 28mins
- 8Docherty
- 10Willis
- 9Duffy
- 11Peters
Substitutes
- 12Scott
- 14Wilson
- 15Thomson
- 16Wright
- 17Binnie
- 18Mackin
- 19Hawke
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Kevin Nicoll (Stirling Albion) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Blair Henderson.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Craig Thomson.
Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Paul McLean (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Josh Peters (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Callum Antell.
Attempt saved. Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
Attempt blocked. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Liam Brown (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darryl Duffy (Stirling Albion).
Booking
Kevin Nicoll (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Stirling Albion).
Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Attempt saved. Josh Peters (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Paul Willis (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Stirling Albion).
Liam Brown (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kevin Nicoll (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Stirling Albion).
Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Paul McLean (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Alex Harris (Edinburgh City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt missed. Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Craig Thomson.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.