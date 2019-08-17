Matthew Smith (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Cove Rangers v Cowdenbeath
-
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
- 1McKenzie
- 8Yule
- 12Higgins
- 6Strachan
- 3MilneBooked at 33mins
- 24Fyvie
- 4Scully
- 14Glass
- 16Antoniazzi
- 9MegginsonBooked at 13minsSubstituted forSmithat 32'minutes
- 11Masson
Substitutes
- 2Kelly
- 5Ross
- 17Redman
- 18Brown
- 19Robertson
- 21Demus
- 23Smith
Cowdenbeath
- 1Dabrowski
- 3Mullen
- 18Hamilton
- 5Barr
- 4ToddBooked at 21mins
- 8Buchanan
- 6Miller
- 10Thomas
- 7Cox
- 9Smith
- 11Renton
Substitutes
- 12Valentine
- 14Herd
- 15Connelly
- 16Taylor
- 17Whyte
- 19Sneddon
- 20Glass
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away10
Live Text
Foul by Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath).
Connor Smith (Cowdenbeath) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.
Attempt saved. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Matthew Smith replaces Mitch Megginson because of an injury.
Delay in match because of an injury Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Harry Milne.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Declan Glass (Cove Rangers).
Archie Thomas (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers).
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Declan Glass (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Hamilton (Cowdenbeath).
Declan Glass (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
Booking
Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath).
Declan Glass (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).
Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt saved. Blair Yule (Cove Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Chris Hamilton.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Craig Barr.
Goal!
Goal! Cove Rangers 1, Cowdenbeath 0. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Milne.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Craig Barr.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Chris Hamilton.
Booking
Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.