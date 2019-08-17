Scottish League Two
Cove Rangers1Cowdenbeath0

Cove Rangers v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 8Yule
  • 12Higgins
  • 6Strachan
  • 3MilneBooked at 33mins
  • 24Fyvie
  • 4Scully
  • 14Glass
  • 16Antoniazzi
  • 9MegginsonBooked at 13minsSubstituted forSmithat 32'minutes
  • 11Masson

Substitutes

  • 2Kelly
  • 5Ross
  • 17Redman
  • 18Brown
  • 19Robertson
  • 21Demus
  • 23Smith

Cowdenbeath

  • 1Dabrowski
  • 3Mullen
  • 18Hamilton
  • 5Barr
  • 4ToddBooked at 21mins
  • 8Buchanan
  • 6Miller
  • 10Thomas
  • 7Cox
  • 9Smith
  • 11Renton

Substitutes

  • 12Valentine
  • 14Herd
  • 15Connelly
  • 16Taylor
  • 17Whyte
  • 19Sneddon
  • 20Glass
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamCove RangersAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home6
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away10

Live Text

Matthew Smith (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath).

Connor Smith (Cowdenbeath) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.

Attempt saved. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Cove Rangers. Matthew Smith replaces Mitch Megginson because of an injury.

Delay in match because of an injury Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Harry Milne.

Attempt blocked. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Declan Glass (Cove Rangers).

Archie Thomas (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).

Foul by Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers).

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Declan Glass (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Hamilton (Cowdenbeath).

Declan Glass (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).

Booking

Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath).

Declan Glass (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).

Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt saved. Blair Yule (Cove Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Chris Hamilton.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Craig Barr.

Goal!

Goal! Cove Rangers 1, Cowdenbeath 0. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Milne.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Craig Barr.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Chris Hamilton.

Booking

Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers321010467
2Annan Athletic32105237
3Queen's Park32104137
4Elgin31204135
5Albion311189-14
6Edinburgh City311126-44
7Cowdenbeath310214-33
8Stenhousemuir302134-12
9Stirling301202-21
10Brechin300315-40
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories