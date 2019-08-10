Karl Robinson: Oxford United head coach signs new three-year contract

Karl Robinson managed MK Dons and Charlton before joining Oxford in 2018

Oxford United head coach Karl Robinson has signed a new three-year contract with the League One club.

The former MK Dons boss, 38, was appointed by Oxford in March 2018 and guided them to 12th place last season.

"Fans saw the way we ended last season and the way we want to keep building on the pitch," said Robinson.

"But you look around at the training ground, the academy, the whole club and we are starting to put a great infrastructure into place."

Oxford started the new campaign by drawing at Sunderland on 3 August and host Peterborough on Saturday.