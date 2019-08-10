Scottish League One: Falkirk hit Dumbarton for six

Falkirk scored six without reply against struggling Dumbarton

Falkirk posted their first Scottish League One win of the season in emphatic style as Raith Rovers and Forfar Athletic maintained their 100% start to the campaign.

The Bairns, held last week by Peterhead, were 6-0 winners over visitors Dumbarton, with Declan McManus scoring a hat-trick, Conor Sammon netting twice and Charlie Telfer getting the other.

The Sons end the weekend as they started it - bottom of the table on no points.

Raith had five different scorers in their 5-2 defeat of promoted Clyde. Regan Hendry's penalty was followed by Kieron Bowie, Grant Anderson, Joao Pereira Vitoria and Jack Smith efforts. David Goodwillie and Ally Love were on target for the visitors.

Dale Hilson's penalty gave Forfar a more modest 1-0 win at home to Stranraer.

Montrose lost Andrew Steeves to a red card before half-time against Airdrieonians and held out until the 71st minute when Callum Smith struck for the Diamonds.

East Fife and Peterhead each have two points after both sides drew for a second week running. Derek Lyle's opener for Peterhead was cancelled out before half-time by Ryan Wallace.