Glenn Whelan: Hearts could sign former Aston Villa player

Glenn Whelan joining Hearts after his summer release by Aston Villa is "still a possibility", says Tynecastle manager Craig Levein.

The 35-year-old Irish international is a free agent after 16 years in England with Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City and - for the last two seasons - Villa.

Before Hearts' Scottish Premiership match with Ross County, Levein said he was trying to get the deal done.

He added: "There's maybe another one after that as well, so we'll just see."

Whelan played 36 times last season as Aston Villa earned promotion to the English Premier League and has earned 86 caps for Ireland.