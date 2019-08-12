Scottish Premiership: What did we learn from the weekend's games?

The second weekend of Scottish Premiership action featured a rain-soaked hat-trick, fervent penalty shouts and a goalkeeper clattering his own team-mate.

Already, the Old Firm look in formidable form, while some of last term's stronger sides falter.

So what did we learn from all the tumult? Here, BBC Scotland picks out the key takeaways for all 12 teams after the second round of top flight fixtures...

Ominous firepower

BBC Scotland's chief sports writer Tom English

The ominous thing is Celtic were nowhere near their best and still got five goals. As a goalscoring machine now, they are lethal and have firepower coming out of their ears. That is deeply worrying for anyone who thinks they can live with them this season.

Who leads the line for impressive Rangers?

Despite his disciplinary issues, Alfredo Morelos was the undisputed first pick at centre forward for Rangers last season, hitting 30 goals in all competitions. The Colombian has not exactly started slowly this term either having netted seven so far, including two off the bench at the weekend, but Jermain Defoe's scintillating hat-trick in the hammering of Hibernian certainly gives manager Steven Gerrard food for thought.

The Rangers boss does not play a system with two up front so it is unlikely we will see Defoe and Morelos deployed together too often. Both players play in a similar way with their clever movement in the box, and will no doubt rotate regularly as Rangers hope for a lengthy season domestically and in Europe. It will be interesting to see, though, who gets the nod in the bigger games.

County look clear of trouble already

BBC Scotland pundit Michael Stewart

They had a clear game plan, they worked the wide areas well, they got plenty of opportunities in the final third, they just lacked that final piece of quality to put the ball in the back of the net. I don't see them being in any trouble, they looked confident and controlled for large parts of the game, playing good football and passing it around with good interchange amongst the players.

Aberdeen look toothless without Cosgrove

Although Aberdeen have done well to strengthen in all the right places this summer, they looked like a team with a very obvious hole in their starting XI when Sam Cosgrove was omitted from Sunday's side to face St Mirren. The towering striker has already scored eight goals in all competitions this season and without him leading the line Derek McInnes' side look distinctly less threatening.

Although Curtis Main came close on a few occasions in Paisley, he never showed the same presence or goal threat as the man he was tasked with replacing. Nor did James Wilson when he was tasked with finding a late winner on the day.

St Mirren in good showing against the big boys

Prior to Sunday's clash with Aberdeen, Jim Goodwin acknowledged that his side had been dealt a poor hand with opening Premiership fixtures against Hibs, Aberdeen and now Rangers this coming weekend.

However, with added options from the transfer window, the young coach has quickly got to work in Paisley and against both Hibernian and the Dons we have already seen a St Mirren side that not only know how to sit back and soak up pressure effectively, but cause all sorts of problems on the attack. Goodwin's baptism of fire in the Scottish top flight may be doing him some good.

Smith maintains Accies' youth tradition

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice demanded more fighting spirit from his side following their opening-day 3-0 defeat to Ross County. Determination was certainly evident against Kilmarnock, but it was the young, bright talent of Lewis Smith that delivered victory. The 19-year-old midfielder was bold and assured, particularly around the opposition penalty area. His opening goal was well-taken and showed the level of confidence in his game, and it was no surprise that he delivered an assist for Hamilton's second goal. He is the latest product of the club's prolific youth system to break into the first-team, and his promise is a cause for optimism for a side that is likely to be battling for survival.

Work to do for Heckingbottom

Paul Heckingbottom made an instant impact after replacing Neil Lennon in February at Easter Road, as he steadied the ship to steer them to a fifth-place finish. However, they failed to win any of their final five league games and after a busy summer which included seven new arrivals, there was a sense of expectation at Easter Road about what they could do with a full pre-season under the Yorkshireman.

But an unconvincing win over St Mirren and the capitulation at Ibrox - albeit having been reduced to 10 men - suggests Heckingbottom has much work to do to mould a squad to convince the Easter Road support.

Livingston still hunting for success on the road

Had Livingston held out for a win at McDiarmid Park on Saturday it would have been the club's first away win in the Scottish Premiership in over a year. And it certainly showed through the manner in which Gary Holt's side capitulated in Perth.

Although Holt did tremendously well to pull Livingston up to ninth place last season, the team lost a number of outstanding players over the summer and may have to rely upon far more than just a stubborn home record to complete a similar task this season. Especially against teams that are situated around them in the league table.

Hearts need greater attacking impetus

Hearts have won just four league games since last season's Premiership resumed after the winter break, and have scored just 18 goals during those 19 games. It is clear their attack needs work as they again struggled to create in their goalless draw at home to Ross County. Manager Craig Levein will need to figure out how to get the best from new additions Jamie Walker and Conor Washington, and try to keep Steven Naismith fit and firing, otherwise it could be an underwhelming season in Gorgie.

Robinson's men press their case

Motherwell's flying start to the season - four wins from four in the Betfred Cup group stage - has faltered with one point from their opening two Premiership fixtures. However, for the first half hour on Saturday they swarmed all over Celtic and deservedly led. Holding that advantage for only two minutes proved their downfall and they were outplayed in the second half after fading badly, but the blueprint is there for Stephen Robinson's side to trouble teams who have greater resources.

St Johnstone need to fix their back line

While Tommy Wright may have had a smile on his face after his side fought back to earn a 2-2 draw against Livingston on Saturday, he will be aware and rather concerned by just how many goals his team are conceding this season.

In the team's opening six games in all competitions, St Johnstone have already conceded 14 goals. Although seven of those goals came against free-scoring Celtic, that's still seven goals conceded in the other six games. Which explains why the Perth side have won just one of those games.

Alessio rues Kilmarnock's blunt attack

Four games in, three goals scored, seven conceded, and three defeats. It has been a difficult start to Angelo Alessio's reign as Kilmarnock manager and it was evident during the loss to Hamilton where the team's problem lies. They left themselves open to counter attacks by committing players forward, but the critical problem was the blunt edge to their attack. Kilmarnock managed six shots on target - double the number that Accies registered - but failed to score. It is a problem that the manager will need to rectify swiftly if he is to shift the momentum of the team, and perception of his ability.