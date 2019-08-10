VAR in the Premier League: How did first Saturday go for technology in top flight?

Media playback is not supported on this device An overview of VAR in the Premier League

VAR has arrived in the Premier League and, as expected, it is already dividing opinion.

After a quiet debut in England's top flight on Friday, with no high-profile reviews required in Liverpool's opening-day win over Norwich, it took centre stage on Saturday.

The Premier League has spent two years monitoring its use in a host of other competitions, including major European leagues, the Women's World Cup, the Champions League and the FA Cup - and has developed its own set of guidelines for how it will be used.

To help with its implementation, the league embarked on a summer educational programme, running sessions with players, managers and the media to ensure everyone knew what to expect.

So, as VAR played a part in the top flight for the first time in England, did it run smoothly and, crucially, did it get the important decisions right?

Was VAR's first Saturday outing a success overall?

After all the testing - including operating VAR dry runs on live games - this was the first occasion where the VAR team at Stockley Park have had to deal with four matches at one time.

"After two years of training everyone has been really excited to get started with VAR," said Chris Foy, the former Premier League referee who is part of the team overseeing the implementation of VAR. "Did it go well? As Raheem Sterling said after the Manchester City game, if we're getting the decisions right then it can only be a good thing."

One of the major concerns with VAR has been how it transforms the experience for fans at games. The Premier League has acknowledged this and taken steps to ensure communication is clear at the grounds.

Messaging flashes up on big screens and, in the event of an overturned decision, 18 of the stadiums (not Anfield or Old Trafford) will display a definitive clip clarifying the reason for the VAR intervention.

"There were certainly positive and negatives about it inside the stadium," reports Gary Rose, who was covering Manchester City's 5-0 win against West Ham at London Stadium for BBC Sport, where VAR was a prominent part of the match.

"Its addition undoubtedly added to the drama and atmosphere in the stands, with the decision to rule out Gabriel Jesus's second 'goal' buoying the West Ham fans and initiating a spell of gallows humour as both sets of fans chanted 'VAR, VAR, VAR' for any slight incident in the game.

"On screen the graphics to show a VAR review was taking place and the subsequent decision were clear, as were the accompanying announcements over the speakers.

"However, a penalty incident which saw Sergio Aguero's spot-kick saved and then scored after a retake did lead to confusion in the stands, with both sets of fans unsure why it was being retaken.

"By the end, I found myself checking the screen every time there was a potential flash point. It's debatable whether fans would find that a welcome addition to the VAR-era Premier League."

Former England captain Alan Shearer was happy with what he saw on Saturday. "The way it is being used is very different to what we've seen in the Champions League and the Women's World Cup," he said on Match of the Day. "They are using a high bar for VAR involvement and if it stays like that then it should be a success."

The day's key incidents

West Ham 0-5 Manchester City

Seven checks in total, two overturned decisions

The incident: Early in the second half and with Manchester City 2-0 up, Raheem Sterling plays the ball across for Gabriel Jesus to tap in. As the Brazil forward celebrates, a message appears on the big screen to signal a VAR review is in progress. The goal is ruled out because Sterling's shoulder is offside. The definitive clip is played on the big screen.

Former England captain Alan Shearer on BBC Radio 5 Live: "The law within the Premier League is that you are either offside or you're not so you can't really argue it. The technology has improved, it's not going to be 100% accurate but it is going to be consistent."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "You have to be mentally strong when VAR is not on your side. You think at 0-3 the game is almost over but at 0-2, the game is completely different. You have to be calm and be strong. It is going to change the dynamic, not just for the team but for the spectators."

Former England midfielder Joe Cole on BT Sport: "An important thing happened. When the Manchester City goal was disallowed that would have been 3-0, it galvanised the stadium. There was an emotional response and it lifted West Ham, albeit only for about three minutes! That was interesting - that lift of being on the good side of the decisions - and how that evolves is one to keep an eye on."

Foy's verdict: "All goals are checked as a matter of routine. In this case it is a factual decision - in the build-up to the goal you can clearly see Sterling is offside so it is a straightforward decision to overturn the goal."

Media playback is not supported on this device How the offside rule will work under VAR

The incident: Sergio Aguero's late penalty is saved by Lukasz Fabianski. But the VAR checks the incident and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is penalised for encroachment, although some people suspect the award is because West Ham's keeper has moved too early off his line. Aguero steps up again and this time makes no mistake to put City 4-0 up.

Former England defender Paul Parker on BBC Radio London: "It's disillusioning fans, this whole process, at this moment in time. We're not going to be talking about games of football any more or individual players. We're going to be talking about, I don't know what to call it... maybe a dictator?"

Ex-England defender Rio Ferdinand on BT Sport: "If you add too much to this game you are going to detach it from the everyday man or woman coming in to the game. Look at American sports - a lot of people outside America wouldn't watch it because they think there's too much going on and too many rules. That's the beauty of our game - it's simple, everyone can play it. That's starting to change now and I hope it doesn't go too far."

Foy's verdict: "What we're looking for with encroachment is what we call 'direct impact'. Because it was Rice who encroached and Rice who cleared the ball, the decision was a retake."

Media playback is not supported on this device How penalties will be affected by VAR

Burnley 3-0 Southampton

Six checks in total, no overturned decisions

The incident: Ashley Barnes squares the ball to Chris Wood following a slip by Jack Stephens and Wood taps in. The whistle goes immediately to disallow the goal as the assistant's flag is up. The VAR takes a look just to check. As suspected by everyone in the ground, the on-field decision stands - no goal.

Foy's verdict: "The referee blew his whistle once the ball went it because the assistant had flagged. If there is a clear offside the assistant will flag as they always have done and the advice is for the referee to allow the play to continue, which is what happened here."

The incident: Che Adams catches Ben Mee with his follow-through early in the first half. Referee Graham Scott awards a free-kick but no further punishment. The VAR agrees - no red card and the game continues.

Foy's verdict: "The bar is set high - the VAR will only overturn a 'clear and obvious' error. This did not fit that criteria."

Media playback is not supported on this device What VAR can look at in regards to red cards

The incident: Another red card review. This time Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson clatters into Southampton's Ryan Bertrand. A free-kick - but no card - is the on-field decision. After a VAR check, that verdict stands.

Foy's verdict: "To overturn a decision, we are looking for the kind of incident where everyone goes 'crikey'. This wasn't one of those."

Watford 0-3 Brighton

Six checks, no overturned decisions

The incident: Roberto Pereyra smashes a second-half Watford free-kick into the wall. He runs straight up to referee Craig Pawson shouting for a handball but the referee is not having it. VAR agrees in double-quick time.

Foy's verdict: "This is an interesting one because you have to consider the new laws on handball. What we are looking for is whether the player made themselves unnaturally bigger. In this case, Glenn Murray hadn't so it didn't fit the criteria to change the decision."

Bournemouth 1-1 Sheffield United

Six checks, no overturned decisions

The incident: Bournemouth defender Adam Smith is booked for a late challenge on Sheffield United's Jack O'Connell. VAR checks to see whether a red card should be given - but agrees with the on-field decision and Smith's caution stands.

Former Sheffield United midfielder Michael Brown on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Adam Smith was just trying to put pressure on, the yellow card was the right decision, it was never a red."

Foy's verdict: "A straightforward one - no 'clear and obvious' error."

The incident: Bournemouth attack and the ball falls to Philip Billing via Joshua King. Billing's superb shot from 25 yards brings a diving save from Blades keeper Dean Henderson. There is a pause as VAR checks for a foul on King in the build-up but nothing is given.

Foy's verdict: "This was just to make sure there had been no foul in the build-up. There was certainly no significant interference, so no need for VAR to intervene."

The incident: Sheffield United's John Fleck is booked for a jumping challenge on Jefferson Lerma. Referee Kevin Friend gives a yellow and, for the third time in the game, VAR supports the on-field official's decision.

Foy's verdict: "It's important to note the referee will be talking with his assistants all the time so will be taking in their views when making a decision. This will have been one such case and they got it right."

Tottenham 3-1 Aston Villa

Seven checks, no overturned decisions

The incident: John McGinn goes down in the Tottenham box as Danny Rose races in to stop him shooting.. Chris Kavanagh says no penalty and VAR agrees.

Gallagher's verdict: "McGinn just pushed the ball a bit too far in front of him and then barged into Rose. No penalty."

The incident: McGinn is involved again. Kyle Walker-Peters is furious after he thinks he gets a boot on the floor from the Villa midfielder, but a quick VAR check says no red card.

Gallagher's verdict: "This was a check just to make sure nothing untoward had happened. It was a tangle between the players but no red card offence."

There were six checks and no overturned decisions in Crystal Palace's 0-0 draw with Everton, but none were for high-profile incidents.