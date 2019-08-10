Mathias Jorgensen: Huddersfield Town defender moves to Fenerbahce for undisclosed fee

Mathias Jorgensen
Mathias Jorgensen featured in the 2018 World Cup for Denmark and scored after a minute in their last 16 tie against Croatia

Huddersfield Town's Danish centre-back Mathias Jorgensen has left the club for Turkish top-flight side Fenerbahce.

The Terriers have agreed an undisclosed fee for the 29-year-old.

Jorgensen joined the Yorkshire club from FC Copenhagen for a reported £3.5m on a three-year contract in July 2017.

His move came soon after the Terriers were promoted to the Premier League as Championship play-off final winners, and he went on to score three goals in 65 games for the club.

"This transfer is one that is correct for everyone involved, so I am glad we reached the deal we wanted with Fenerbahce in this transfer window," Huddersfield manager Jan Siewert said.

