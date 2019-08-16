Reading v Cardiff City

Neil Warnock's Cardiff scored a stoppage-time winner to beat Luton in their previous Championship outing

Rafael is set to stay in goal for Reading against Cardiff on Sunday after saving two penalties in a Carabao Cup shootout win over Wycombe on Tuesday.

Lucas Joao and Andy Yiadom could return as the Royals chase their first points.

Cardiff are unlikely to have midfielder Joe Ralls available for selection while he continues his recovery from illness.

Isaac Vassell scored a debut winner from the bench against Luton in their previous game and is likely to feature at some stage against the Royals.

Match facts