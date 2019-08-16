Chelsea v Leicester City

Brendan Rodgers (left) is yet to beat Chelsea as a manager

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea will assess defender Andreas Christensen, who limped off during the midweek Super Cup defeat by Liverpool.

Antonio Rudiger and Willian could both return after knee injuries but Callum Hudson-Odoi is still out with an Achilles problem.

Leicester defender Filip Benkovic is still sidelined with an ankle problem but there are no other reported injury problems for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Midfielder Dennis Praet could make his debut following his summer move.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowerComm: In an illustrious career, the moment when Frank Lampard walks out of the tunnel at Stamford Bridge for the first time as Chelsea head coach will be right up there in the club record scorer's proudest moments.

He will then be desperate to add another one - his first win in charge. There have been plenty of positive signs so far, particularly in Istanbul during the week, but can he mark Sunday's milestone with three points?

A familiar face will greet him in the technical area as Brendan Rodgers returns to the club where his coaching career began, but it's a club he has never since managed to beat.

Rodgers leads an exciting Leicester team who have a good record at the Bridge, with Lampard looking to avoid being the first Chelsea boss to lose his first two Premier League games in charge since Gianluca Vialli 21 years ago.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard on his home debut in charge: "I'm proud to manage this club. I've been back a few times and had great support so it will be an emotional, special day for me but the important thing is that we win the game."

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers: "It's a long season. For us, it's step by step. We made a solid start last weekend and we were defensively very good.

"The competition is very tough, but we've got a talented squad that we're developing over time."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I back Chelsea to take the three points.

Leicester will be tricky opponents but, while a lot of people seem to just assume they will have a really good season, my thinking is more along the lines of 'wait and see'.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester won the corresponding fixture last season, with Jamie Vardy scoring the only goal to inflict a first home defeat of 2018-19 on Chelsea.

That victory is one of only five occasions Leicester have won a league match at Chelsea (D12, L33).

Chelsea

Chelsea have won their opening home league match of the season in 14 of the past 16 seasons. Their only defeat during that period came against Burnley in 2017-18.

The Blues have only lost one of their last 22 home league games (W13, D8) - but that defeat came against Leicester last December.

Chelsea haven't begun a top-flight season with two straight defeats since 1973-74, when they finished 17th.

They have only once previously failed to score in both of their opening two fixtures of a Premier League season. That was in 1995-96.

Leicester City