Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts, St Mirren

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair was involved in a bust-up with a member of Motherwell's ground staff after the champions' 5-2 win at Fir Park on Saturday. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers defender Jon Flanangan believes winning the Scottish Premiership would ease the pain of the agonising title near miss he and Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard suffered with Liverpool in 2014. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths insists the Parkhead team have the firepower to smash last season's tally of 77 and score 100 league goals this season. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is set to send Jamie Murphy out on loan as he believes the winger, who has returned to training after a long-term knee injury, is four months away from a first-team return at Ibrox. (Sun)

Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine says sealing Europa League progress by overturning the 2-0 first-leg defeat against Rijeka would rank as one of the greatest European results in the Pittodrie club's history. (Sun)

Tavernier for Scotland? Right-back is a problem position for the national team and Rangers defender James Tavernier could be an option to fill it next season when he will be eligible to play for Scotland having lived in the country for five years. (Sunday Mail)

Six-cap winger Daryl Horgan hopes his impressive form for Hibs can earn him a recall to the Republic of Ireland squad. (Scotland on Sunday)

Skipper Christophe Berra has backed Hearts manager Craig Levein to silence his critics after a disappointing start to the season. (Sunday Mail, print edition)

Boss Jim Goodwin intends to overhaul St Mirren's scouting system to bring in the best talent he can. (Scotland on Sunday)