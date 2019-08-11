South Africa beat Zambia to win Cosafa Women's title

Earlier this year, Desiree Ellis led South Africa to the country's first appearance at the Women's World Cup

Hosts South Africa won the 2019 Cosafa Women's Championship on Sunday, beating Zambia 1-0 in the final of the southern African regional tournament.

Tiisetso Makhubela scored midway through the first half as Banyana Banyana secured their third Women's Cosafa title in a row under coach Desiree Ellis who also won the trophy as a player.

In June, Ellis took South Africa to the Women's World Cup - the first time the country had qualified for the global showpiece event.

Zambia's runners-up spot was their best ever showing at the Women's Cosafa Championship with their forward Rachael Nachula picking up the Golden Boot award with 10 goals and Hellen Mubanga winning Player of the Tournament.

South African goalkeeper Andile Dlamini won the Golden Glove.

Tanzania lifted the Cosafa Women's Under-20 Championship with a 2-1 win over Zambia in the final.