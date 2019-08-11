Naim Sliti: Tunisia midfielder leaves France for Saudi Arabia

Naim Sliti helped Tunisia reach the semi-finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

Tunisia international Naim Sliti has moved to Saudi Arabia to join top tier side Al-Ettifaq on a three-year deal from French club Dijon.

His new club confirmed there is an option to "renew" the contract and extend it to a fourth season.

27-year-old Sliti spent two seasons with Dijon and made a total of 68 appearances, scoring 12 goals.

Dijon thanked him "for his professionalism, his respect for the shirt and his smile on a daily basis."

Sliti memorably played a big part in helping Dijon to retain their Ligue 1 spot last season as they defeated Lens in a play-off match.

The midfielder was also a key member of the Tunisia side which finished fourth at the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt having featured in all seven matches for the Carthage Eagles.

Sliti has made 39 appearances for Tunisia, scoring 10 goals.