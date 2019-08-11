Football gossip: Chilwell, Pogba, Coutinho, Neymar, Ozil, Lovren

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard wants to sign Leicester defender Ben Chilwell when the Blues' transfer ban ends. The England international, 22, is rated at £70m. (Sun)

France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, says there is always a "question mark" surrounding his future at Manchester United. (RMC - in French)

Barcelona say Brazil winger Philippe Coutinho will not leave the club this summer. (Marca)

Talks between Barcelona and Paris St-Germain over the transfer of Brazil forward Neymar have stalled with the French club asking for three players in addition to a fee for the 27-year-old. (Sport)

Representatives for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, 30, will fly to the US to hold talks with DC United over a potential move for the former Germany international. (Express)

Roma still want to sign Liverpool and Croatia centre-back Dejan Lovren, 30. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Barcelona will allow Rafinha - who was linked with Liverpool and Arsenal - to leave the club this summer with Valencia the favourites to sign the 26-year-old Brazil midfielder. (Sport)

Romelu Lukaku, 26, scored four goals on his debut for Inter Milan in their 8-0 victory over fourth division side Virtus Bergamo. The Belgium striker completed a deadline day move to Italy from Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News)

Former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho says Manchester City's B team would win the Premier League ahead of either of his former clubs or Arsenal. (Telegraph)

Manchester City and France centre-back Eliaquim Mangala, 28, looks set for a second loan spell at Valencia. (Goal)

Belgium's former Tottenham and West Brom midfielder Nacer Chadli, 30, has joined Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht on loan from Monaco. (Anderlecht official website)

Bristol City striker Matty Taylor, 29, is closing in on a move to Oxford United. (Bristol Post)