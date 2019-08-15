Premier League predictions: Lawro v swimmer Adam Peaty

Manchester City host Tottenham in the big Premier League showdown of the weekend, but who will come out on top?

BBC Sport's predictions expert Mark Lawrenson is backing the defending champions to triumph, but do you agree?

Last week, there were more than 50,000 votes on the outcome of Liverpool versus Norwich. Lawro predicted a Liverpool win and 87% of you agreed with him, while 7% went for a Canaries victory and 6% thought it would be a draw.

Lawro is making predictions for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.

His guest this week is swimmer Adam Peaty.

Peaty, 24, had a successful time at last month's World Aquatics Championships, where he defended his 50m and 100m breaststroke titles, won the men's 4x100m medley relay and claimed bronze in the mixed event.

He is a Nottingham Forest fan.

Premier League predictions - week 2 Result Lawro Adam SATURDAY Arsenal v Burnley x-x 2-0 1-0 Aston Villa v Bournemouth x-x 2-1 0-2 Brighton v West Ham x-x 1-1 0-0 Everton v Watford x-x 2-0 3-1 Norwich v Newcastle x-x 1-2 1-0 Southampton v Liverpool x-x 0-2 0-4 Man City v Tottenham x-x 2-1 3-1 SUNDAY Sheff Utd v Crystal Palace x-x 2-1 1-2 Chelsea v Leicester x-x 2-1 1-1 MONDAY Wolves v Man Utd x-x 1-1 0-3

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 BST unless stated.

SATURDAY

Arsenal v Burnley (12:30 BST)

Both of these teams had comfortable wins on the opening weekend but it is hard to see Burnley picking up another three points this time.

Arsenal are at home and they will be stronger than they were when they won at Newcastle, because no way was that their best team that started the game.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Adam's prediction: 1-0

Aston Villa v Bournemouth

Aston Villa put in a decent performance for long periods against Tottenham and the way they have to look at that defeat is to think that not many teams will go there and get anything.

What happens here will be a much better signal of where this Villa team is at, and I am expecting them to kick on and get their first win of the season.

In midfield and up front, Bournemouth are a good side, but defensively I am always waiting for one bad moment - or more - from them.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Adam's prediction: 0-2

Brighton v West Ham

Brighton's win at Watford surprised a few people. Things went their way, but it was an impressive display and demonstrated how the Seagulls will go for it in games a lot more this season, rather than just trying not to be beaten.

It will be the same again this time - West Ham were just taken apart by Manchester City and I look at that and think Brighton have got to go after them.

I am going to go for a draw here, though. It was City that the Hammers were playing, and I am expecting to see a reaction from them.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Adam's prediction: 0-0

Everton v Watford

Watford's home defeat by Brighton was a bad result but I would not say I am especially worried about them off the back of one game. They basically had a bad day.

This is a tough game for the Hornets, though. There just seems to be a different outlook at Everton to last season, because they can see they have had a good transfer window.

Everyone at Goodison Park is anticipating a better campaign, with better football, and I would back them to get the win here.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Adam's prediction: 3-1

Norwich v Newcastle

Norwich have to be applauded for the fact they created chances against Liverpool in their defeat at Anfield on Friday.

The only problem is that if you look at the goals the Canaries conceded, their defending was more like League One standard. That is a major worry.

Newcastle also played one of the leading clubs, and lost at home to Arsenal.

The Magpies could maybe have done a bit more going forward but, although I think Steve Bruce is going to take a bit of time to work out what his best team is, I don't think they are going to struggle.

Bruce's side will have to deal with a lively atmosphere at Carrow Road in Norwich's first home game back in the top flight, and the Canaries will be at full throttle.

Daniel Farke's side are dangerous, but I do worry about them - they scored lots of goals in the Championship last season, but they conceded a load too.

If they are going to be as open as they were at Anfield when they play at home as well, then they are going to get some beatings.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Adam's prediction: 1-0

Southampton v Liverpool

Liverpool do not have much of a turnaround between Wednesday's Super Cup in Istanbul and Saturday's trip to St Mary's.

I still think the Reds will win on the south coast though.

I did not expect Southampton to win at Burnley last weekend but I was amazed by how ordinary they looked.

Whether Saints just had a bad day - like Watford did against Brighton - I don't know.

That is not something that seems to happen to Liverpool very often any more and, even if they do, they still seem to be able to nick a win, or a draw at the very least.

Jurgen Klopp's side were criticised for their second-half performance against Norwich, but they were 4-0 up at the break in their first game of the season. No wonder they switched off a bit.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Adam's prediction: 0-4

Man City v Tottenham (17:30 BST)

Tottenham were pretty unimpressive until the final 20 minutes of their win over Aston Villa, but that doesn't matter - they got the win, which is what the top teams do when they don't play well.

City were a lot more like their usual selves in their big win against West Ham, but I am expecting a much tighter game here because Spurs have got the weapons to hurt them on the break.

I still expect Pep Guardiola's side to win, but it is not going to be straightforward.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Adam's prediction: 3-1

SUNDAY

Sheff Utd v Crystal Palace (14:00 BST)

I was really pleased to see Billy Sharp score to earn Sheffield United a point last week. He has spent most of his career in the lower leagues, but he has always got goals.

A draw at Bournemouth was a decent result for the Blades and I quite fancy them to beat Palace, because they will have a real go at them. Bramall Lane will be a full house and there will be a great noise.

It is going to be a difficult afternoon for Crystal Palace, anyhow.

Wilfried Zaha should start for them - why wouldn't he? - but having a situation where their best player has asked to leave has not helped their start to the season, and it feels like they have got a few teething problems to sort out.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Adam's prediction: 1-2

Chelsea v Leicester (16:30 BST)

For half an hour at the very least, Chelsea were the better team at Old Trafford on Sunday. You could look at the 4-0 scoreline and think the Blues were battered, but they weren't.

They are going to have to be a lot tighter defensively against the other top teams, though, and while it was great to see Blues boss Frank Lampard play some younger players, there is a danger you can play too many.

It was a bold selection, but I think it was too bold.

Things will get easier for Lampard, who has got players like Willian and Antonio Rudiger on their way back from injury and N'golo Kante not far from full fitness, but having played the Super Cup on Wednesday will not help his preparations for his first home game in charge of the Blues.

I would still back Chelsea to take the three points though.

Leicester will be tricky opponents but, while a lot of people seem to just assume they will have a really good season, my thinking is more along the lines of 'wait and see'.

I still feel like they rely too heavily on Jamie Vardy for goals. If teams sit in against them, and deny Vardy space, then who is going to make the difference in front of goal?

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Adam's prediction: 1-1

MONDAY

Wolves v Man Utd (20:00 BST)

United got a great result against Chelsea, and a 4-0 win was the perfect way for them to start the season - but let's see if they can build on it over the course of the campaign.

To do that, they will need to find a way to beat teams like Wolves, who did so well against the top six sides last season, and beat United at Molineux in the league and FA Cup.

Wolves are well organised and will sit in and nullify United's threat on the counter-attack, so there is no way this match will be as wide open as Saturday's game at Old Trafford was.

Instead United will need nous and creativity to break Wolves down. Realistically they are looking at Paul Pogba to provide most of that, so a lot depends on him.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Adam's prediction: 0-3

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last week?

On the opening weekend of the Premier League season, Lawro got seven correct results, including one exact score, out of 10 matches for a total of 100 points.

That was enough for him to beat England netball stars Helen Housby and Jo Harten, who both got six correct results, including one exact score, for a tally of 90 points.

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- =1 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 3 +6 =1 Burnley 1 1 0 0 3 +4 =1 Leicester 1 1 0 0 3 +11 =1 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 3 +2 =1 Man City 1 1 0 0 3 0 =1 Tottenham 1 1 0 0 3 +5 =1 Watford 1 1 0 0 3 +17 =8 Bournemouth 1 0 1 0 1 0 =8 Chelsea 1 0 1 0 1 +11 =8 Crystal Palace 1 0 1 0 1 +2 =8 Everton 1 0 1 0 1 +3 =8 Man Utd 1 0 1 0 1 -6 =8 Sheff Utd 1 0 1 0 1 +1 =14 Aston Villa 1 0 0 1 0 +1 =14 Brighton 1 0 0 1 0 -10 =14 Newcastle 1 0 0 1 0 0 =14 Norwich 1 0 0 1 0 +2 =14 Southampton 1 0 0 1 0 +3 =14 West Ham 1 0 0 1 0 +6 =14 Wolves 1 0 0 1 0 -1

