Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen

Zenit St Petersburg are preparing a £12m bid for Celtic winger James Forrest. (Sun)

Neil Lennon has had Kilmarnock left-back Greg Taylor watched as he steps up his search for Kieran Tierney's replacement. (Daily Record)

Steven Gerrard has hinted Jermain Defoe could extend his contract at Rangers beyond the end of the season. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen face a sweat over top goalscorer Sam Cosgrove, who is a major doubt for Thursday's Europa League clash with Rijeka. (Herald)

Cluj boss Dan Petrescu has hinted the referee will favour Celtic in Tuesday's Champions League clash, saying "it is normal when you play Celtic away the referee gives them an extra 10 per cent of decisions." (Sun)