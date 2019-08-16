Women's Champions League: Glasgow City and Hibernian in last 32 draw

Hibs faced Bayern Munich in the last 32 of the Champions League in 2016

Scotland has two teams in the last 32 of the Women's Champions League this season for the first time since 2016/17.

While champions Glasgow City had the bye into the knockout stage, Hibernian had to negotiate their way through a qualifying group.

They survived the heat of Slovenia to see off hosts Pomurje Beltinci, Georgians Tbilisi Nike, and Wales' Cardiff Met with maximum points.

BBC Scotland looks at what awaits the Scottish pair in Friday's draw.

Potential glamour ties

Having to cope with 30 degree heat in Slovenia was a big enough challenge in itself for Hibs, who played three times in seven days. However, that is likely to be little compared to the test that awaits them in the last 32 as one of the unseeded teams.

Their last venture to that stage ended with a 10-1 loss to Bayern Munich, who they could face again.

Another possible opponent are Barcelona, who beat Glasgow City 8-0 on aggregate last season, and they aren't even the best team in Spain, with champions Atletico Madrid also in the mix.

Top seeds Lyon have won the competition four times in a row, while the likes of two-time winners Wolfburg and previous finalists Paris St-Germain could also be visiting Easter Road, as could Fiorentina or Manchester City, who have Scottish international Caroline Weir among their ranks.

Glasgow City may have a more favourable draw due to being seeded, however there are still some sharks in the water.

Arsenal, who boast four Scotland stars in Kim Little, Jennifer Beattie, Lisa Evans and Emma Mitchell, are in there, and Italian champions Juventus are another imposing name.

How much do they stand to make?

While those dining at the top table in the men's Champions League bring in vast sums of money, the cheques are not quite as fat in the women's game. But for Scottish clubs they do provide finance they could not earn domestically.

Should either Hibs or Glasgow City make it all the way to the final in Vienna and win the competition, they can expect a cheque for 250,000 euros. But there is other money to be made along the way.

Glasgow City received 120,000 euros for being one of the group stage hosts last season, although that money was earmarked to cover the costs incurred. An additional payment was made based on their country categorisation.

On-field success earned City an extra 80,000 euros for reaching the last 16 of the competition, plus travel expenses from Uefa.

On top of that, the clubs can add TV revenue and ticket sales. Though City brought in modest sums from having around 500 fans at each of their home knockout ties last season, Hibs had five times that number at Easter Road for their clash with Bayern Munich three years ago.

Scotland's record in Europe

The Women's Champions League was previously called the Uefa Women's Cup from 2001 up until 2009.

Ayr United were Scotland's representatives in that first season, but they and Kilmarnock, Hibernian and Glasgow City all tried and failed to get out of the group stages for the first decade of the competition, though Scotland did have some success with Julie Fleeting finishing as top goalscorer with nine goals in 2006/07 as Arsenal won the trophy.

Glasgow City ended that poor run when they topped their group in 2011/12, and made it as far as the last 16 - a stage they have reached four times with their best ever performance coming in 2014/15 when they made it as far as the last eight.