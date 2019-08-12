George Tanner: Man Utd defender loaned to Morecambe

George Tanner is yet to make a senior first-team appearance for Manchester United

Morecambe have signed defender George Tanner on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

The 19-year-old left-back has played for United at under-18 level as well as their under-23s but is yet to make his senior debut for the Red Devils.

"George comes highly rated and will be a good addition to our defensive ranks," manager Jim Bentley said.

"We are looking forward to working with him over the coming months."

