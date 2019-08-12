Accrington Stanley: Southport striker Dion Charles signs for undisclosed fee

Dion Charles joined Southport from Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee in January 2018

Accrington Stanley have signed striker Dion Charles from National League North side Southport for an undisclosed fee.

The Preston-born former Northern Ireland Under-21 international, who began his career at Blackpool, has signed a two-year contract, with the option of a further year.

Charles, 23, spent two seasons with AFC Fylde before joining Fleetwood in 2016.

He then returned to non-league football with Southport for an undisclosed fee in January 2018.

Charles becomes League One side Stanley's 12th signing of the summer transfer window.

"I watched quite a bit of Dion at the back end of last season, during pre-season and at the start of this season," said Stanley manager John Coleman.

"He's impressed me the way he conducts himself on the pitch. He works his socks off, he's a good footballer and he's got an eye for goal.

"He's got good pace, and he's played men's football a lot, and this is a chance for him to reignite his career."

Stanley, who began the new League One season with a 2-0 defeat at promoted Lincoln, did not play on Saturday because of the postponement of their scheduled home fixture against crisis club Bury.

They are due to host Sunderland in the EFL Cup on Tuesday before visiting AFC Wimbledon in the league on Saturday.

