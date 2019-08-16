Jan Siewert: Huddersfield Town sack head coach after one win in seven months

Jan Siewert's only league win as Huddersfield boss came against Wolves in February

Huddersfield Town have sacked boss Jan Siewert, who led the Terriers to just one win in his seven months in charge.

The 36-year-old German told BBC Radio Leeds on Tuesday that he did not fear for his job after they lost to Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup first round.

However, a 2-1 defeat by Fulham on Friday left him with a record of just one victory from 19 games as boss.

He took over in January after David Wagner's exit, but could not prevent relegation from the Premier League.

Siewert's only win was a 1-0 victory over Wolves in his fifth game, but that proved to be the lone bright spot in his tenure as the Yorkshire side finished bottom and were relegated in March.

Huddersfield's poor form has continued into this season and they have taken just one point from their first three Championship matches.

Town released a statement just over an hour after the Fulham game to confirm Siewert's departure with immediate effect.

Siewert fails to repeat Wagner heroics

Siewert was almost completely unknown to English football followers when he took over at Huddersfield after Wagner left in January.

Like Wagner, his previous role had seen him manage Borussia Dortmund II.

However, unlike his predecessor, who led Town to the Premier League for the first time in 2017, he failed to galvanise the team.

Relegation last season was almost unavoidable by the time he was appointed, but his failure to win any of four matches this season, with defeats in all three home games, has seen him become the first Championship boss to lose his job this campaign.

Huddersfield won only once under the management of Jan Siewert

Siewert sacking 'inevitable'

Analysis: Matt Glennon, former Huddersfield goalkeeper and BBC Radio Leeds summariser

It's not a surprise. We saw it coming. I do feel for him because I don't think he got massive support in the transfer window, but I don't think he should ever have been brought in in the first place.

He was thrown into the bear pit of the Premier League with a team that wasn't good enough, it's no surprise he's failed. This was inevitable.

They need someone who is respected and comes in with good ideas and clarity.

They need someone quick and they need to make sure they don't make another mistake. If they bring the right person in, this can still be a good season, we're only three games in.