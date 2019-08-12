Fraizer Campbell: Huddersfield Town sign ex-Hull and Man Utd striker

Fraizer Campbell won one England cap while at Sunderland in the Premier League

Huddersfield Town have signed free agent striker Fraizer Campbell on a two-year contract.

The 31-year-old, who was born in the town, had been without a club since his departure from Hull City at the end of last season.

Campbell, capped once by England while at Sunderland, lists Manchester United and Cardiff among his former clubs and has scored 94 goals in 352 games.

"He's a great guy with a lot of experience," said boss Jan Siewert.

"Fraizer joins us on the back of some good form in the Championship last season."

The Terriers have drawn one and lost one of their opening two Championship fixtures following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

