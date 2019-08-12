Irish League: Carrick and Larne set for first derby of the season

Media playback is not supported on this device Crusaders ease past Premiership new boys Carrick Rangers

Danske Bank Irish Premiership Date: Tuesday, 13 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website

Carrick Rangers will host fellow Premiership newcomers Larne in the first derby of Irish League season at Taylor's Avenue on Tuesday.

Last season Larne lost just three league matches, with two of those defeats coming in Carrick.

"We know how difficult playing there is having lost twice last season," said Larne assistant manager Tim McCann.

"We know all about Niall Currie's teams, they are difficult to beat especially at home."

Carrick, back in the top-flight after just one season in the Championship, were defeated 3-0 by Crusaders on the opening day but have identified strong home form as the key to success this season.

"We think we've got to make our place the way it was last year, and any team that comes has to know that they are in a game," said Currie.

"Home form is going to be crucial, our pitch and our supporters are vital to what we are trying to do this season."

'There's a queue to get into the top six'

Meanwhile Warrenpoint Town's Tuesday night fixture against Crusaders has been relocated to Seaview due to floodlight issues at Milltown.

Stephen McDonnell's side will now not host the Crues until 23 November.

Oran Kearney takes his Coleraine side on the road for the first time since returning to the club, with the Bannsiders taking on Glentoran in east Belfast.

Kearney, who left the Bannsiders last September for a 10 month spell at St Mirren, expects tighter competition throughout the season than he has seen before.

"You look at the budgets of some of the big teams, there's a queue now to get into the top six," said Kearney.

"Crusaders and Linfield with what they've done in Europe, Larne with the money behind them, that's the top three.

"Everybody else will be pushing really hard.

"If football tables were sorted out by budgets, none of us would come and watch."