Uefa Super Cup Quiz: Can you name the multiple winners?
Liverpool take on Chelsea in the Uefa Super Cup in Istanbul on Wednesday but how well do you remember past winners?
There are nine clubs who have won the title more than once. All you have to do is name them and you have two minutes to do it.
Can you get full marks? Take the quiz and find out.
Can you name the clubs who have won multiple Uefa Super Cups?
