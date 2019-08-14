Aberdeen v HNK Rijeka: Sam Cosgrove missing for Dons

Sam Cosgrove was unable to continue his scoring form against Rijeka in the first leg

Aberdeen should not be "solely reliant" on Sam Cosgrove, said manager Derek McInnes after confirming the injured striker will miss Thursday's Europa League second leg against Rijeka.

Cosgrove, who has eight goals in six games this season, has failed to recover from a hamstring injury.

Aberdeen trail the Croats 2-0 from the away leg of the third-round qualifier.

"As important a player as he is, we've got to deal without important players," McInnes said.

"We're still without [Craig] Bryson as well and we've shown that we can get to a high level of performance in the past without key players.

"We have got enough attacking threat in the team that we shouldn't be solely reliant on Sam."

With Cosgrove ruled out with the hamstring problem that sidelined him for Sunday's 1-0 Scottish Premiership defeat at St Mirren, Aberdeen's strike options include Curtis Main, who made his first start in Paisley, and Stevie May, who has been linked with a move away from the club.

The Dons will take confidence from their home form this season, winning three out of three and scoring 10 goals - but Cosgrove netted six of those.

'We've got it all to do'

McInnes has warned his side there is "no room for error" as they attempt to progress to a meeting with Cypriot side AEK Larnaca or KAA Gent of Belgium in the play-off round.

Two second-half goals - including a penalty three minutes from time - condemned the Pittodrie side to a first-leg defeat in Croatia last Thursday.

"If we can replicate similar home performances, we'll give ourselves the opportunity to make it interesting, but we have got it all to do, we know that," McInnes admitted.

"It's up to us to change the course of events - we have to be as bright and confident and play with as much tempo as possible."