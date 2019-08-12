Bury: Offer made to buy League One club as threat of EFL expulsion looms

Bury are yet to start life in England's third tier this season after winning promotion from League Two last term

Bury have said owner Steve Dale has been made aware of an offer to buy the financially embattled League One club.

The English Football League has also given Bury until 09:00 BST on Tuesday to show how they plan to pay off creditors - or face having Saturday's game at home to Gillingham suspended.

A statement attributed to "Bury FC Staff" described the offer as "the only lifeline for the future of the club".

Dale previously said he will not sell until financial stability is restored.

Bury are yet to play a game this season after League One matches against MK Dons and Accrington, as well as Tuesday's League Cup match against Sheffield Wednesday, have all been suspended because of the ongoing crisis at Gigg Lane.

They have been given until 23 August to avoid being expelled from the EFL as evidence previously requested about how Bury will meet its commitments to football creditors, those outlined in its Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) or details how the club will be funded this season, has not been provided.

"We remain disappointed that we are still not in a position to reach a successful conclusion with Mr Dale, but will continue to work diligently in an effort to receive the information we require," said EFL executive chair Debbie Jevans.

"The real threat of Bury's EFL membership being withdrawn still exists, a situation nobody - including this board - wants to see and I sincerely hope we can find a way through these challenging circumstances for the benefit of all those who have an association with the club."

Within minutes of the EFL setting a 15-hour deadline for those details, Bury released a three line statement that said a buyer had come forward with a takeover bid, which is "one that we all at the club believe is a very good offer".

"This offer has been conveyed to Steve Dale and we are still waiting to hear from him," the statement continued.

"We implore Steve Dale to accept it, as it has the full backing of all of the senior staff at Bury FC."

Bury's summer of turmoil

Last week, the 134-year-old club said they were "confident" of remaining in the EFL despite the threat of expulsion.

The Shakers, who won promotion from League Two last season, have already been given a 12-point deduction for the season after entering into a CVA - which is classed as an insolvency event by the EFL - to try to clear some of their debts.

Bury saw a winding-up petition against them dismissed by the High Court on 31 July, while Dale claimed the EFL were "working against" the club, to which Jevans later said that the league was "not standing in the way" of the club's survival.

The EFL had previously issued the club with a withdrawal of membership notice - which was itself suspended since 25 July - but this has now been lifted.

Bury have also previously been referred to an independent disciplinary panel after their opening-day fixture against MK Dons was suspended.

The summer of turmoil has also decimated the squad, with five former Shakers players - and a physiotherapist - going on to join Plymouth Argyle alone.

In Devon, the quintet have been reunited with manager Ryan Lowe and assistant Steven Schumacher, who both left Gigg Lane in June.