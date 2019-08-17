Attempt missed. Michael Johnston (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box.
Celtic v Dunfermline Athletic
-
Line-ups
Celtic
- 1Gordon
- 33Elhamed
- 2Jullien
- 35Ajer
- 23Bolingoli-Mbombo
- 19Johnston
- 6Bitton
- 42McGregor
- 17Christie
- 9Griffiths
- 22Edouard
Substitutes
- 10Bayo
- 15Hayes
- 16Morgan
- 20Shved
- 21Ntcham
- 49Forrest
- 65Hazard
Dunfermline
- 1Scully
- 2Comrie
- 6Ashcroft
- 16Morrison
- 4Martin
- 11Dow
- 21Paton
- 12Turner
- 8Beadling
- 24Edwards
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 9McGill
- 10Ryan
- 14Devine
- 20Gill
- 22Coley
- 26Todd
- 27McCann
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Foul by Hatem Elhamed (Celtic).
Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Nir Bitton (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Ryan Scully.
Attempt saved. Michael Johnston (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nir Bitton (Celtic).
Attempt blocked. Michael Johnston (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Lewis Martin.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Tom Beadling.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Tom Beadling.
Attempt blocked. Michael Johnston (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt saved. Nir Bitton (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Kristoffer Ajer.
Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a fast break.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Lewis Martin.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.