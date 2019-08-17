Andrew Jackson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Forfar Athletic v Livingston
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland and the BBC Sport website & app
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 4Travis
- 5Docherty
- 3Burns
- 10Forbes
- 6Tapping
- 8Irvine
- 11Kirkpatrick
- 9Jackson
- 7Hilson
Substitutes
- 12Bain
- 14Robertson
- 15MacKintosh
- 16Coupe
- 17Aitken
- 21McGuff
Livingston
- 30Sarkic
- 2Devlin
- 27Guthrie
- 4Lithgow
- 5Lamie
- 6Bartley
- 16Crawford
- 8Pittman
- 11Lawless
- 20Souda
- 9Dykes
Substitutes
- 1Stewart
- 10Sibbald
- 17Robinson
- 19Erskine
- 21McMillan
- 22Tiffoney
- 29Savane
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Jon Guthrie (Livingston).
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 0, Livingston 1. Lyndon Dykes (Livingston) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Steven Lawless with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Sean Burns.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Marc McCallum.
Attempt saved. Aymen Souda (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jordan Kirkpatrick.
Attempt missed. Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Matija Sarkic.
Attempt saved. Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Marvin Bartley.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Steven Lawless.
Andrew Jackson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jon Guthrie (Livingston).
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Mark Docherty.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Marc McCallum.
Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).
Lyndon Dykes (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Andrew Jackson (Forfar Athletic).
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Marc McCallum.
Attempt saved. Aymen Souda (Livingston) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Aymen Souda (Livingston) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jon Guthrie (Livingston).
Foul by Jordan Kirkpatrick (Forfar Athletic).
Nicky Devlin (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jon Guthrie (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).
Ricki Lamie (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Livingston).
Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Matija Sarkic.
Attempt saved. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Jon Guthrie (Livingston).
Andrew Jackson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match report to follow.