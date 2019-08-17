Glenn Middleton (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hibernian v Greenock Morton
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 28Maxwell
- 2Gray
- 24McGregorSubstituted forJacksonat 14'minutes
- 4Hanlon
- 16Stevenson
- 19Middleton
- 8Slivka
- 6Vela
- 7Horgan
- 23Allan
- 22Kamberi
Substitutes
- 1Marciano
- 3Whittaker
- 9Doidge
- 11Newell
- 18Jackson
- 32Shaw
- 33Murray
Morton
- 20Rogers
- 6Jacobs
- 8McAlister
- 4McLean
- 16Strapp
- 18Blues
- 7Millar
- 17Lyon
- 10Nesbitt
- 11McHugh
- 19Cadden
Substitutes
- 1Ramsbottom
- 2Tumilty
- 5Grant
- 9Muirhead
- 12Orsi
- 14Salkeld
- 21Sutton
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Chris Millar (Morton).
Hand ball by Cameron Blues (Morton).
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 1, Morton 0. Scott Allan (Hibernian) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Glenn Middleton.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Reece Lyon.
Attempt missed. Reece Lyon (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).
Reece Lyon (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Adam Jackson replaces Darren McGregor because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Darren McGregor (Hibernian).
Attempt saved. Nicky Cadden (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Brian McLean.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
