Scottish League Cup - Second Round
Hibernian1Morton0

Hibernian v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Hibernian

  • 28Maxwell
  • 2Gray
  • 24McGregorSubstituted forJacksonat 14'minutes
  • 4Hanlon
  • 16Stevenson
  • 19Middleton
  • 8Slivka
  • 6Vela
  • 7Horgan
  • 23Allan
  • 22Kamberi

Substitutes

  • 1Marciano
  • 3Whittaker
  • 9Doidge
  • 11Newell
  • 18Jackson
  • 32Shaw
  • 33Murray

Morton

  • 20Rogers
  • 6Jacobs
  • 8McAlister
  • 4McLean
  • 16Strapp
  • 18Blues
  • 7Millar
  • 17Lyon
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 11McHugh
  • 19Cadden

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 2Tumilty
  • 5Grant
  • 9Muirhead
  • 12Orsi
  • 14Salkeld
  • 21Sutton
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Glenn Middleton (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Millar (Morton).

Hand ball by Cameron Blues (Morton).

Goal!

Goal! Hibernian 1, Morton 0. Scott Allan (Hibernian) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Glenn Middleton.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Reece Lyon.

Attempt missed. Reece Lyon (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).

Reece Lyon (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. Adam Jackson replaces Darren McGregor because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Darren McGregor (Hibernian).

Attempt saved. Nicky Cadden (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Brian McLean.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

