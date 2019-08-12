Henry Onyekuru: Everton sell Nigeria forward to Monaco

From the section

Henry Onyekuru has scored one goal in 11 appearances for Nigeria

Everton have sold forward Henry Onyekuru to Ligue 1 side Monaco for an undisclosed fee.

The Nigeria international, 22, never made an appearance for the Toffees after joining on a five-year deal from Belgian club KAS Eupen for £7m in 2017.

He spent the 2017-18 season back in Belgium on loan at Anderlecht, before another loan deal at Turkish side Galatasaray last year.

Onyekuru scored 14 goals in 31 league games as Galatasaray won the title.